ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: ICMR NIE has released the notification for the 47 Technical Assistant and other posts on the official website. Check notification pdf and others.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023 Notification: ICMR – National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai has released notification for the posts of Technical Assistant and others in the Employment News (Oct 28-Nov 03) 2023. A total of 47 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive out of which 33 are for Technical Assistant and 14 for Laboratory Attendant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 8, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of a written exam. The common written examination will be conducted for the common vacancies available in ICMR NIE, Chennai, ICMR-NIRT, Chetpet, Chennai and ICMR-VCRC, Puducherry. You can check the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, selection method, application process and others here.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of the online exam is November 8, 2023.

ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant-33

Laboratory Attendant-14

ICMR NIE Educational Qualification 2023

Technical Assistant (Biostatistics)-1 st Class three year Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics/ Applied Statistics/Biostatistics from a recognized University

Technical Assistant (Laboratory)-1st Class three year Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology/ Medical

Laboratory Technology from a recognized University.

Technical Assistant (Communication)-1st Class three year Bachelor’s Degree in Mass/ Visual

Communication/ Advertising/ Designing from a recognised University.

Technical Assistant (Social Science)-1st Class three year Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology/Medical

Sociology/ Anthropology/ Social Work from a recognized University.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023: Exam Update

The written examination (in English Language only) would be of 90 minutes duration and will consist of 100 multiple choice objective type questions, for a total 100 marks. Each question will carry one mark.

There will be a negative marking to the extent of 0.25 marks per question for a wrong response.



ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





ICMR NIE Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.