ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 for Project Technician, DEO and other Posts @main.icmr.nic.in, Walk-in on July 19

Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has notified for Project Technician Grade III/Grade I and other posts on its official website. Check all details here.

Indian Council of Medical Research Jobs 2021 Notification: Indian Council of Medical Research- National Institute of Malaria Research (ICMR NIMR) has invited application for the posts of Project Technician Grade III/Grade I, Data Entry Operator Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format duly with one recent photograph and photocopies of the certificates/testimonials and appear for walk-in-interview/personal discussions scheduled on 19 July 2021.

Notification Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. Admn/PhaseIII(N)/74/20/2021/16

Dated 30.06.2021

Important Date for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 19 July 2021

Venue: ICMR- National Institute of Malaria Research, IDVC, Field Unit, Civil Hospital, Nadiad, Gujarat

Vacancy Details for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Project Technician Grade III: 02

Project Technician Grade I: 01

Data Entry Operator: 01



Eligibility Criteria for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Project Technician Grade III: Essential Qualifications Intermediate or 12th pass in Biological Science subjects plus two years diploma in medical laboratory technology (or) one year diploma in DMLT plus one year experience in Govt. recognized laboratory (or) two years experience in in sectary maintenance and conduction of bioassays, data collection in field in a Government Institution or recognized Institute.

Project Technician Grade I: Essential Qualifications High School or equivalent with one year experience in laboratory work from Government Institution or recognized Institute *Intermediate with science subjects shall be treated as equivalent to 2 years experience.

Data Entry Operator: Essential Qualifications 12th Pass from recognized board with DOEACC ‘A’ level from a recognized Institute and or 2 years experience in EDP work in Autonomous, PSU or any other recognized University. A speed test (English) of not less than 8000 key depressions per hour through speed test on computer.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Salary (fixed) In Rs. pm for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Project Technician Grade III: Rs. 18,000/-

Project Technician Grade I: Rs.16,000/-

Data Entry Operator: Rs. 18,000/-

ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR NIMR Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates may

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview together with prescribed application duly filled in with one recent photograph and photocopies of the certificates/testimonials on 19 July 2021.