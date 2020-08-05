ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020: Online Application Date Extended @main.icmr.nic.in, Check Details Here

ICMR NIMS Job Notification Last Date Extended: ICMR – National Institute of Medical Statistics (ICMR-NIMS), New Delhi has extended the last date of application for the various posts including Scientist B, Project Technical Officer, Other on its official website. All such candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the short notification on the official website of ICMR NIMS-main.icmr.nic.in.



According to the short notification released by the National Institute of Medical Statistics-ICMR NIMS, now candidates can apply for the ICMR – National Institute of Medical Statistics (ICMR-NIMS) Job Notification on or before 08 August 2020. Earlier the last date for the online application was 4th August, 2020.

The short notification further says, "Applications were invited for various positions to be filled purely on temporary basis under the ICMR National Institute of Medical Statistics, New Delhi upto 4th August 2020 through email at icmrnims.prc@gmail. As the email address was inadvertently mentioned in the said advertisement and the correct email address is icmrnims.prc@gmail.com, the last date of receipt of application is hereby extended upto 9th August 2020. Other conditions will remain the same."

Candidates willing to apply for ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020 for Scientist B, Project Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator, Project Officer & Other posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020: Online Application Date Extension Notice





It is noted that National Institute of Medical Statistics (ICMR-NIMS), New Delhi has earlier invited applications for recruitment for the 10 Posts of Scientist B, Project Technical Officer, Data Entry Operator, Project Officer & Other posts.

How to download ICMR NIMS Recruitment 2020: Online Application Date Extension Notice