ICMR NIRT Result 2020 for Consultant, DEO and Other Posts Declared @nirt.res.in, Check Selection List

ICMR NIRT Result 2020 for Consultant and Other Posts: ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT), Chennai has released the result for the Consultant, DEO and Other posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the posts of Consultant, DEO, Technical Assistant and Other posts written test/interview can check the result available on the official website of ICMR - NIRT - http://www.nirt.res.in.

Selection of the candidates has been done on their performance in Walk-in-Written test/Interview held earlier for these posts under "ECHO Retrospective Evaluation Project."

It is noted that the ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) has conducted the Walk-in-Written test/Interview on 17th March 2020 for the Consultant, DEO, Technical Assistant and Other posts.

Candidates can check the ICMR NIRT Result 2020 for Consultant, DEO and Other Posts on the official website of ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT). You can check the notification also with the direct link given below.

ICMR NIRT Result 2020 for Consultant, DEO and Other Posts: How to Download

Visit the official website of ICMR - NIRT i.e. http://www.nirt.res.in.

Go to the Temporary Post Results Section.

Click on the link-Results of Walk-in-Written Test / Interview held on 17.03.2020 at NIRT Chennai & Delhi under the project titled "ECHO Retrospective Evaluation project" on contractual basis (Advt. Ref No. NIRT/PROJ/RECTT/2019-20/ Dt-24.02.2020) on the home page.

You will get the PDF of the Result in a new window.

Take Print Out of the Result PDF and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of ICMR–National Institute of for Research in Tuberculosis (ICMR - NIRT) for latest updates regarding the Consultant, DEO, Technical Assistant and Other posts recruitment process.