ICMR Recruitment 2021 for Scientist D Posts @recruit.icmr.org.in, Check Application Process

ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the post of Scientist 'D' under ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 June 2021.

Candidates applying for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification should note they should have certain educational qualification including BDS & MOS regular degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

In a bid to apply for these scientific positions, you can check here complete detail including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit and qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Notification Details for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Adv. No. ICMR/SC-D(Dental)/2021/1-Pers.

Important Date for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 June 2021

Vacancy Details for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Scientist D-04 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have BDS & MOS regular degree recognized by DCI or equivalent degree* with 5 years R&D/teaching/ working experience in a Govt/ Public Sector/ Private Institutions.

*Candidates should note that the MPH degree recognized by any Indian University with one year experience will be considered as equivalent to MDS.

ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ICMR Scientist D Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts in online mode after visiting on official website https://recruit.icmr.org.in on or before 26 June 2021. Check notification link for details in this regards.

Those candidates who have already applied in reference to ICMR website advertisement (dated 05-04-2021) need not apply again.