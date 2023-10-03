ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 with Marking Scheme and Important Topics

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2024: Check the detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2024. Also check important topics for effective exam preparation.

The ICSE Biology Exam Pattern 2024: The ICSE Class 10 Biology board exam is crucial for students looking to pursue a career in biology or medicine. Knowing the exam pattern is essential for them to prepare effectively and achieve the desired results. It helps them to:

Understand the format of the exam

Wightage of chapters and topics

Distribute their study time effectively

Identify their strengths and weaknesses

Reduce anxiety and stress

This article discusses the ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2024 in detail. It includes information on the marking scheme, weightage of chapters, duration of the exam, the number of sections and the type of questions asked. By understanding the exam pattern, students can plan effective exam preparations and increase their chances of scoring high.

Check ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam Pattern 2023-24 below:

ICSE Class 10 Biology Exam 2024 Highlights

Particulars Details Exam Name Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) 10th Examination 2024 Board Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Official Website https://cisce.org Subject Biology (Code - 52) Mode of Exam Offline Total Marks 100 Marks for Theory Paper 80 Marks for Internal Assessment 20 Exam Duration 2 Hours Sections Section A - Short answer questions for 40 marks Section B - Long answer questions for 40 marks

ICSE Class 10 Biology Question Paper Format 2024

The theory paper of ICSE Class 10 Biology in 2024 exam will be for a total of 80 marks with a duration of 2 hours. The remaining 20 marks will be assessed from Internal Assessment. The ICSE Class 10 Biology question paper will be broadly divided into two sections.

Section A Section B Question 1 - MCQs (15 marks) Questions 3 - 8 Question 2 - Very Short Answer Questions (25 marks) Each question has 5 sub-questions All questions are compulsory. Any four questions are to be attempted. Marks - 40 Marks - 40

Check the latest specimen paper or sample paper for further details on the type and difficulty level of questions:

Internal Assessment of Practical Work

Internal assessment for ICSE Biology will carry 20 marks and will be assessed by the school. The internal assessment will be based on the following components:

Laboratory work

Viva Voce

The practical work/project work is to be evaluated by the subject teacher and by an External Examiner. The Internal Examiner and the External Examiner will assess the practical work/project work independently.

Marking scheme for internal and external assessments will be as follows:

Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner) 10 Marks External Examiner 10 Marks

Important Topics for ICSE Biology Exam 2024

Though all topics covered in the ICSE Biology Syllabus 2023-24 are important and could be included in the exam, the topics listed below are the ones that are most frequently asked in the exam and they can be considered important for the ICSE Class 10 Biology exam in 2024:

Unit Topics Basic Biology Cell Cycle and Cell Division, Structure of chromosome, Genetics Plant Physiology Imbibition, diffusion and osmosis, transpiration, photosynthesis Human Anatomy and Physiology Circulatory system, Respiratory system, Digestive system, Nervous system, Reproductive system Population and Human Evolution Population growth, Population control measures, Theories of evolution Pollution Types of pollution, Effects of pollution on human health and environment, Control measures for pollution

Students are advised to study all the topics thoroughly and practice previous year's question papers and sample papers. This will help students to get a feel of the exam pattern and the type of questions asked.

