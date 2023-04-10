IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 OUT: Grade A Call Letter Direct Link & Other Details Here

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 : According to the latest notification the Industrial Development Bank of India has released the IDBI AM Admit Cards 2023. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the call letter, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

IDBI AM Admit Card 2023: IDBI Bank, one of India's leading public sector banks, has released the admit card for the examination to be held for 600 Assistant Managers (Grade "A") posts. The IDBI Assistant Manager call letter is released for the examination which is supposed to be held on April 16, 2023.

The online test is the first stage of the selection process, and candidates who pass this will be called for further rounds of document verification, personal interview, and a pre-recruitment medical test.

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023

To obtain and print their IDBI AM admit cards, eligible candidates need to visit the official website of IDBI Bank, www.idbibank.in. The candidates who do not carry their admit cards to the exam center will not be allowed to appear for the test. Therefore, it is essential to download and print the call letter well in advance and carry it along with valid identification proof to the exam center.

In case there are any discrepancies or errors on the admit card, candidates must contact the authorities immediately to rectify the issue. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates visit the examination center at least an hour before the scheduled time to avoid any last-minute confusion or delays.

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the IDBI Assistant Manager recruitment examination:

Go to the website idbibank.in that is officially recognized. Navigate to the "Careers" section on the homepage. Look for the link to download the admit card for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Grade "A") for the year 2023-24. Enter your login credentials and then click on the submit button. Verify the details on the admit card and download it. Make sure to print out a copy of the IDBI AM Call Letter so that you can refer to it later.

Important Details IDBI AM Admit Card 2023

The IDBI Assistant Manager 2023 Admit Card will contain important information of the candidates such as:

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

IDBI AM Exam Date 2023

The IDBI Assistant Manager Examination is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2023. Candidates must download the call letter and report to the examination venue on time on the day of examination.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.