IDBI Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 226 Manager, AGM, DGM Posts @idbibank.in

IDBI Bank is hiring 226 Specialist Officier (SO) Posts: Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, salary and other details here.

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) is, now, conducting the recrutiment process for Specialist Officers for the year 2022-23 for which the registration will begin on 25 June 2022 and the IDBI SO Application Form will be closed on 10 July 2022.

Candidates can apply online for the post of Manager - Grade B, Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C and Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D under various departments such as the Infrastructure Management Department (IMD), Administration – Rajbhasha, Fraud Risk Management (FRMG), Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB & EP), Finance & Accounts (FAD), IT & MIS, Legal, Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG) and Treasury.

IDBI SO 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of IDBI SO Application Form - 25 June 2022

Last Date of IDBI SO Application - 10 July 2022

IDBI SO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Department Name of the Post Manager Assistant General Manager Deputy General Manager Total Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Premises – 10 – 10 Infrastructure Management Department (IMD) – Security 5 – – 5 Administration – Rajbhasha – 1 2 3 Fraud Risk Management (FRMG) 4 4 1 9 Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB & EP) 8 7 1 16 Finance & Accounts (FAD) 4 – – 4 Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS) 41 74 24 139 Legal 10 13 5 28 Risk Management – Information Security Group (ISG) 4 2 – 6 Treasury 6 – – 6 Total 82 111 33 226

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI SO Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Infrastructure Management Department (IMD)

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C - Graduation (B.Tech/B.E in Civil/ Electrical Engineering) with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Preference will be given to the candidates having Post Graduations in Civil Engineering from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Minimum 6 years of experience as an officer.

Manager (Grade B) - Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University, National Defence Academy or open university recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Minimum 3 years of experience as an officer.

Rajbhasha

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D - Graduation Degree from a recognized University with Hindi and English as a core subject with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Masters‟ Degree in Hindi or English or in Sanskrit with Hindi from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Or Graduation Degree from a recognized University with English as a core subject with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Masters‟ Degree in any stream with Hindi as a medium from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Minimum 10 years‟ experience.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C - Graduation Degree from a recognized University with Hindi and English as a core subject with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Masters‟ Degree in Hindi or in English or in Sanskrit in Hindi from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Or Graduation Degree from a recognized University with English as a core subject with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Masters‟ Degree in any stream with Hindi as a medium from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Minimum 6 years‟ experience.

Fraud Risk Management

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D - Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies.Minimum 10 years‟ experience.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C - Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Minimum 6 years‟ experience.

Manager (Grade B) - Graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA 6.5 or above (55% marks/ CGPA 6 or above for SC/ST/PWD) from any University recognized by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Minimum of 3 years of experience.

Candidates can check the qualification for other posts in the notification PDF given above.

IDBI Bank SO Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager - 28 to 40 years

Manager (Grade B) -25 to 35 years

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D - 35 to 45 years

IDBI Bank SO Salary 2022

Deputy General Manager, Grade ‘D- Rs. 76010-2220(4)-84890-2500(2)-89890 (7 years)

Assistant General Manager, Grade ‘C’ - Rs. 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230 (8 years)

Manager – Grade ‘B’ - Rs. 48170-1740(1)-49910-1990(10)-69810 (12 years)

What is IDBI SO Selection Criteria 2022 ?

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support.

How to Apply for IDBI SO Recrutiment 2022 ?

Go to IDBI Bank’s website www.idbibank.in Click on the “CAREERS/CURRENT OPENINGS” Go to ‘Apply Online’ Link given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officer - 2022-23’ To register, choose the tab “Click here for New Registration” and enter Name, Contact details and email-id. Fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no rectification will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON. Validate the details and save the application by clicking the “Validate your details” and “Save & Next” button. Upload Photo, Signature, Thumb impression, Hand-written declaration and Scribe declaration (if opted for scribe). Proceed to fill other details of the Application Form. Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before FINAL SUBMIT. Modify details, if required, and click on “FINAL SUBMIT” ONLY after verifying and ensuring that the photograph, signature, declarations uploaded and other details filled by you are correct. Click on “Payment” Tab and proceed for payment. Choose the Payment Mode ONLINE and click on “Submit” button. NO CHANGE IS PERMITTED IN PAYMENT MODE ONCE CHOSEN. Application Fee:

SC/ST/PWD - Rs.200/-

Other - Rs. 100/-