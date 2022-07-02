IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 (Out) @idbibank.in: Check IBPS Call Letter Link

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 has been released on idbibank.in: Candidates can check IDBI Admit Card Link, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and Exam Details Here.

IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022: Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has uploaded the admit card of the online exam for all the candidates who have applied for IDBI Excutive Recruitment 2022 from 03 to 17 June 2022. Such candidates can download IDBI Admit Card and appear for the exam on 09 July 2022 (Saturday).

IDBI Executive Admit Card Link is available on idbibank.in and is provided below as well. Candidates will not be admitted to the OT (Online Test) without the Call Letter. As the Call letter for OT will be made available online, a duplicate Call Letters would not be issued to any candidate/s.

IDBI Executive Exam 2022

There will be 200 MCQs of 200 marks from 4 subjects:

Logical Reasoning, Data Analysis & Interpretation - 60 questions of 60 marks

English Language - 40 questions of 40 marks

Quantitative Aptitude - 40 questions of 40 marks

General/Economy/Banking Awareness/Computer/IT - 60 questions of 60 marks

The duration of the exam is 2 hours

For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score

How to Download IDBI Executive Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of IDBI - idbibank.in/ Visit the careers section Now, go to ‘Call Letter for Online Examination Click Here' given under 'Recruitment of Executive (On Contract)' Provide your registration number/roll number and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) Download IDBI Executive Call Letter

Items to Carry at the Exam Centre:

Candidates will be permitted to carry only certain items with them into the venue.

Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

Gloves

Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates should bring their own water bottle)

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

A simple pen and ink stamp pad

Exam related documents (Call Letter and Photocopy of the photo ID card stapled with it, same ID Card in

Original.) The name on the ID and on the Call Letter should be exactly the same.

In case of Scribe Candidates - Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

Candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for Document Verification (DV) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).