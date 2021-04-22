IFFCO Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Trainee Posts @iffco.in

IFFCO Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has released a notification for the post of Trainee (Fireman) on its website - iffco.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IIFCO Trainee Recruitment 2021 the Online on or before 10 May 2021 on aavedan.iffco.coop/iffcorecruitment.

Important Date

Last Date to send Application: 10 May 2021

IFFCO Vacancy Details

Trainee (Fireman)

Eligibility Criteria for IFFCO Trainee Job

Educational Qualification:

Three years Full-time regular BSc degree (Fire & Safety) with minimum aggregate of 60% marks for General/OBC Candidates & with minimum aggregate of 55% marks for SC/ST candidates from UGC recognized University/ Institution and passed in the year 2018 or thereafter are only eligible to apply. ITI (Fire) or equivalent course of one year or six months approved by State/Central Government with minimum aggregate of 60% marks for General/OBC Candidates & with minimum aggregate of 55% marks for SC/ST candidates and passed in the year 2018 or thereafter are only eligible to apply.

IFFCO Trainee Age Limit:

18 to 28 years

IFFCO Trainee Physical Standards:

Minimum Height - 165 Cm Weight - 50 Kg Chest - 81 Cm (Normal) and 86 Cm (Expanded) Concession of 2.5 CM in height is allowed for SC/ST candidates from hilly areas. Vision: 6/6 without wearing glasses or another aid. Night blindness/Colour blindness shall be a disqualification.

Selection Process for IFFCO Trainee Posts

For BSc. (Fire & Safety) - Physical Fitness ,Online Test & Interview For ITI (Fire) or equivalent course - Physical Fitness, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Online Test & Interview.

How to Apply for IFFCO Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online in the prescribed Application Form available on IFFCO’s website www.iffco.in /www.iffcoyuva.in. The last date of application is 10 May 2021.

IFFCO Trainee Recruitment Notification Download

IFFCO Trainee Online Application Link