IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023: Check Your Exam City Details at recruitment.nta.nic.in

IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023 will be released by the IGNOU at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the advanced city intimation slip details in this article.

IGNOU JAT Admit Card 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of IGNOU is conducting an online exam for recruitment of Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT) posts on 31 July 2023 for which the advance the city intimation slip is released on the official website - recruitment.nta.nic.in. The candidates who applied for the post can check the exam city slip details.

The medium of the exam will be online and questions will be prepared from General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of Language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates.

IGNOU JAT City Intimation Link 2023

The candidates can check the details regarding the exam such as exam venue, exam city and other details by login into the official website.

IGNOU JAT City Intimation Check Here

The admit card shall also be released soon on the official website. It is expected that the admit card link will be uploaded today or tomorrow.

How to Download IGNOW JAT Admit Card 2023

The candidates can follow the steps to download given below:

Step 1: Visit the website of NTA and go to ‘IGNOU Recruitment Examination - 2023 for Junior Assistant-cum-Typist (JAT)’

Step 2: Click on the admit card link available on the official website

Step 3: Login into the website using your credentials

Step 4: Download IGNOU Admit Card and take the print out of the admit card