IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Faculty Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the notification for the 35 Faculty posts on the official website. Check the notification pdf.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released job notification for various Faculty posts in the Employment News (21-27) October 2023. Under the recruitment drive, IGNOU is set to recruit a total of 35 posts including Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in different disciplines

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 15, 2023 or or 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

These positions are available in various branches of the university including School of Humanities, School of Social Sciences, School of Journalism and New Media Studies and others. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive here including age limit, application process, salary, selection methods and others.

IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The last date for submission of online application is November 15, 2023 or 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News whichever is later. Last date for submission of hard copy of application is November 20, 2023.



IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Professor 17 Associate Professor 12 Assistant Professor 6

Educational Qualification For IGNOU Faculty Posts 2023

The Minimum eligibility conditions for these posts will be as per University Grants

Commission Regulations, 2018 and subsequent amendments thereto and wherever required, norms of concerned Regulatory bodies like, NCTE, MCI, etc.

The cutoff date for determining eligibility conditions will be the last date of receipt of online applications.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IGNOU Recruitment 2023: (Academic Level/CPC)

Professor (Academic Level 14 of 7th CPC - Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200/-) Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A of 7th CPC-Rs. 1,31,400 – Rs. 2,17,100/-) Assistant Professor (Academic Level 10 of 7 th CPC - Rs. 57,700/- 1,82,400/-)



IGNOU Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For IGNOU Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before November 15, 2023 or 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.

Applicants should note that the hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self attested copies of necessary certificates/documents should be sent through registered/speed post on or before November 20, 2023 to the address mentioned in the notification.