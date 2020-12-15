IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2020 – 388 Students received Summer Placements with 131 recruiters

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Report – IIM A conducted Summer Placements for the batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management students wherein 388 students got placed through the virtual placement sessions conducted by the institute with reputed brands. This year virtual session was conducted for hiring due to the COVID19 lockdown being implemented by the government.

The bright pool of MBA aspirants received offers from 131 firms. A total of 166 lucrative job roles have been extended to the students. As IIM-A follows “cluster-cohort” based system during MBA placements and internships, aspirants were divided in 20 cohorts and hiring was done on the basis of clusters.

Summer Placement Highlights

Several top recruiters participated in the virtual sessions of Summer Placement drive conducted by IIM-A. Take a look at the list of top recruiters along with the sector and no. of aspirants being placed:-

Sector Company No. of Students Placed Consulting Bain & Company 20 Consulting Boston Consulting Group 19 FMCG Hindustan Unilever 13 E-commerce Amazon 14 Consulting Tata Consultancy Services 15 Investment Banking Edelweiss Wealth Management 10 Conglomerate TAS 7 Niche Consulting GEP 7 Manufacturing and Infrastructure Vedanta 6 Asset Management True North 4

IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placements

Here is a sector-wise list of the top brands that have conducted summer placements in virtual mode for the candidates.

Placement Sector Companies Consulting Sector Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Arete Advisors, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, GEP Consulting Consulting and Management PwC, GEP FMCG AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Lenovo, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Puma, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care IT and e-Commerce Info Edge, People Interactive, Razorpay and PayU. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr Financial Service Sector --

Take a look at the sector-wise summer placements that have been conducted for the batch of PGP aspirants at IIM-A.

Sector No. of Students Placed Consulting Sector 104 Financial Sector 75 IT and E-Commerce 77 FMCG 83 Conglomerates 35 Pharmaceutical Industry 14

