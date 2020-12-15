IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2020 – 388 Students received Summer Placements with 131 recruiters

IIM Ahmedabad successfully conducts Summer Placements for 388 students with 131 companies. Know complete details about the MBA placement drive here.

Dec 15, 2020 15:06 IST
IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2020 – 388 Students received Summer Placements with 131 recruiters
IIM Ahmedabad Placements 2020 – 388 Students received Summer Placements with 131 recruiters

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Report – IIM A conducted Summer Placements for the batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management students wherein 388 students got placed through the virtual placement sessions conducted by the institute with reputed brands. This year virtual session was conducted for hiring due to the COVID19 lockdown being implemented by the government.

The bright pool of MBA aspirants received offers from 131 firms. A total of 166 lucrative job roles have been extended to the students. As IIM-A follows “cluster-cohort” based system during MBA placements and internships, aspirants were divided in 20 cohorts and hiring was done on the basis of clusters.  

Summer Placement Highlights

Several top recruiters participated in the virtual sessions of Summer Placement drive conducted by IIM-A. Take a look at the list of top recruiters along with the sector and no. of aspirants being placed:-

Sector

Company

No. of Students Placed

Consulting

Bain & Company

20

Consulting

Boston Consulting Group

19

FMCG

Hindustan Unilever

13

E-commerce

Amazon

14

Consulting

Tata Consultancy Services

15

Investment Banking

Edelweiss Wealth Management

10

Conglomerate

TAS

7

Niche Consulting

GEP

7

Manufacturing and Infrastructure

Vedanta

6

Asset Management

True North

4

IIM Ahmedabad PGP Summer Placements

Here is a sector-wise list of the top brands that have conducted summer placements in virtual mode for the candidates.

Placement Sector

Companies

Consulting Sector

Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little, Arete Advisors, Auctus Advisors, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, GEP Consulting

Consulting and Management

PwC, GEP

FMCG

AB InBev, Airtel, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dabur, HUL, ITC, Kimberly Clark, Lenovo, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, Puma, Reckitt Benckiser, Samsung Electronics, Tata Sky and Wipro Consumer Care

IT and e-Commerce

Info Edge, People Interactive, Razorpay and PayU. Enterprise Tech consisted of companies like Adobe, Atlassian Corporation, Intel, Microsoft, Oracle and Sprinklr

Financial Service Sector

--

Take a look at the sector-wise summer placements that have been conducted for the batch of PGP aspirants at IIM-A.

Sector

No. of Students Placed

Consulting Sector

104

Financial Sector

75

IT and E-Commerce

77

FMCG

83

Conglomerates

35

Pharmaceutical Industry

14

To read more about the MBA placements at top B-schools of India, keep visiting MBA section of Jagranjosh.com!

Talk to Us!

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next