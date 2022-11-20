IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Graduate Apprentice Post, Check Salary And How To Apply

IIT Kanpur has invited online application for the Graduate Apprentice posts on its official website. Check IIT Kanpur recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has released notice for the engagement of Graduate Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 04 December 2022. Process of online application will commence from 21 November 2022.

According to the IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification available on the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), Instituted by Boards of Apprenticeship Training / Practical Training Ministry of Education, Government of India, there are total 12 Graduate Apprentice posts are available for Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur).

Candidates having educational qualification including Bachelor’s degree in Library Science/ Library and Information Science can apply for these posts. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Stipend as Rs.9000/- per month.



Important Date IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 21 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 04 December 2022

Vacancy Details IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Graduate Apprentice-12

Eligibility Criteria IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor’s in Library Science with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification link.

Candidates should note that the reservation and relaxation criteria for the above notification will be as per NATS rules.

How To Download: IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Click to the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ On home page, visit to the Announcements Section and check the links. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for engagement of Graduate Apprentice in the field of Library Science-Batch 2022-23 at IITK' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here For IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 PDF





How To Apply IIT Kanpur Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Interested and eligible candidates should note that the online registration of application for the Graduate Apprentice Posts will be done from 21.11.2022 to 04.12.2022.