IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020: 44 Vacancies for Project Officer, Project Assistant & Project Attendant Posts

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT), Uttarakhand has invited application for recruitment to the post of Project Officer, Project Assistant & Project Attendant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 April 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application for IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020: 5 April 2020

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Officer (Admin/ Account)- 1 Post

Project Assistant (Admin) - 1 Post

Project Assistant (Admin/ Account)- 1 Post

Project Attendant- 1 Post

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Project Officer (Admin/ Account)- CA/MBA

Project Assistant (Admin) - BSW/BA (SS)

Project Assistant (Admin/ Account)- B.Com.,/B.B.A. (Finance)

Project Attendant- 10th pass from a recognized Board.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Project Officer (Admin/ Account)- ₹25,000 to Rs. 50,000 + HRA

Project Assistant (Admin) - ₹25,000 to Rs. 50,000 + HRA

Project Assistant (Admin/ Account)- ₹15.000 to Rs. 25.000 +HRA

Project Attendant- ₹10,000 +HRA

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.

IIT Roorkee Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to Prof. B. R. Gurjar), Dept./Centre: Dean of Resources and Alumni Affairs (DORA), Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee. on or before 05 Apr 2020.

Official Notification Link

Official Website

Latest Government Jobs:

MAHA METRO Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Joint Chief Project Manager Posts, Apply by 7 Apr

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Consultant Posts, Salary upto 75000/-

NIT, Rourkela Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts, Check Details Here