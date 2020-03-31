National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Consultant Posts, Salary upto 75000/

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020: National Museum New Delhi has invited application for recruitment to the post of Consultant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application for MAHA METRO Recruitment 2020: 24 April 2020

National Museum New Delhi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Consultant - 6 Posts

Disciplines:

Central Asian Antiquities - 2 Posts

Company Paintings- 2 Posts

Manuscripts- 2 Posts

National Museum New Delhi Consultant Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have Post Graduation Degree from a Govt. recognised Institute/ University in History of Art/ /Fine Art/ /Buddhist Art/Buddhism/Mediaeval and/or Modem Indian History/Central Asian Art/Language (Arabic, Persian etc.).

National Museum New Delhi Consultant Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 50 years

National Museum New Delhi Consultant Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 75000/- Per Month

National Museum New Delhi Consultant Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of educational qualification, relevant experiences and personal interaction with selection committee. The appointed candidates will have to sign a confidentiality and non disclosure undertaking before the assignment.

National Museum New Delhi Consultant Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Administrative Officer, National Museum, Ministry of Culture, Janpath, New Delhi-11001 on or before 24 Apr 2020.

Extension Notice

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

