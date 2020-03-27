IIT Ropar Recruitment 2020: Apply for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Post

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Recruitment 2020 Notification: Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) has invited applications for the Junior Research Fellow post. Interested candidates can apply for Indian Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar ) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 1 May 2020 and attend the Walk-In-interview for Junior Research Fellow posts on 3rd Week of May.

Important Date:

Last Date to Submit of Application Form: 1 May 2020

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) Junior Research Fellow Vacancy Details:

Junior Research Fellow : 02 Post

Eligibility Criteria for IIT Ropar Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have M.E./ M.Tech in CSE/ ECE/ IT with 65% Aggregate (7 CGPA) or B.E/B.Tech in CSE/ECE/IT with 65% Aggregate (7 CGPA) with valid GATE score. MCA/MSc in Comp Sc will be considered as equivalent to B.Tech. SC/ST - 55% aggregate score (6.0 CGPA) in the qualifying degree.

And candidates should also have: Good knowledge in computer architecture and hands-on experience with programming languages (preferably C/C++/python)

Official Notification

Official Website

Also Read this-

RBI Recruitment 2020: 33 Vacancies for Consultant, Specialist, Analyst Posts, Online Registration Starts from 9 April

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Punjab Recruitment 2020: Last Date Extended for 2182 Teacher Posts, Apply Online @educationrecruitmentboard.com

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 617 ALP, JE, Ticket Clerk & Other Posts

MSCWB Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 27 Assistant Engineer & Sub Assistant Engineer Posts

GADVASU Recruitment 2020 Apply for 112 Professor, Assistant Professor, Clerk and Other Posts

How to Apply for IIT Ropar Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Job:

Eligible and interested candidates may send their application form and all other documents via mail to kalyantv@iitrpr.ac.in and shirshendu@iitrpr.ac.in. on or before 01 May 2020 05:00 PM, along with copies of all necessary documents & certificates.