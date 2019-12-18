IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020 Notification Released for Project Scientists and Project Associate Posts

Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune Jobs Notification: IITM, Pune has invited applications for Project Scientists (B and C) and Project Associate posts to work under project entitled ‘Urban Modeling of multi-sectorial simulation lab and science based decision support framework to address urban environment issues’. The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal latest by 05 January 2020 till 17.00 hours.

Notification details

• Advertisement No. PER/17/2019

Important Dates for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

• Start Date of Submission of Online Application: 17 December 2019

• Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 05 January 2020 till 17.00 hours

Vacancy Details of IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 03 Posts

• Project Scientist C – 01 Post

• Project Scientist C – 01 Post

• Project Associate II – 01 Post

Eligibility Conditions for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Project Scientist C – Masters degree in Environmental Sciences/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Physics/ Geophysics (Meteorology) with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in the above mentioned subject with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute. Minimum 3 years of experience in numerical weather prediction, atmospheric modeling, satellite data analysis as evidenced by publications in the above field.

• Project Scientist C – Masters Degree with at least 60% of marks in Environmental Science/ Atmospheric Sciences/Physics/ Geophysics (Meteorology) / Hydrology/ Agriculture/ from a recognized university/institute. or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in the above mentioned subject with at least 60% marks from recognized University / Institute.

• Project Associate II – Masters Degree in Atmospheric Sciences/Physics/Electronics from a recognized University/ Institution. or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology in the above mentioned subject from recognized University / Institute. A minimum of 2 years of experience in atmospheric chemistry measurements.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

• Project Scientist C – 40 years

• Project Scientist C – 35 years

• Project Associate II – 35 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the written examination and / or the interview to be organized by the selection body. Shortlisting of candidates to be called for written exam / interview will be done on the basis of academic performance in the requisite qualification.

How to Apply for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (https://www.tropmet.res.in/Careers) of the organization. The last date for online application is 05 January 2020.

Official Notification for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

Online Application for IITM, Pune Recruitment 2020

Official Website