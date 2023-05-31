IITM Recruitment 2023 For Research Associate and Others@tropmet.res.in, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

IITM has invited online applications for the 22 Research Associate & Other Posts on its official website. Check IITM Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IITM Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, an autonomous research organization under Ministry of Earth Sciences has released job notification in the Employment News (27 May-02 June) 2023. IITM is recruiting for different research posts including Research Fellow and Research Associate.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 26, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including M. Tech. in Atmospheric/ Oceanic Sciences/Post Graduate degree in Physical Sciences with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



IITM Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: June 26, 2023





IITM Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Research Associate-12

Research Fellow-10



IITM Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Research Associate-Doctorate degree from a recognized University in Meteorology/ Atmospheric Sciences/ Oceanography/ Physics/ Applied Physics/ Geophysics / Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ Statistics/ Chemistry/ Mechanical Engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/ Geology/ Earth Sciences/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications or equivalent subjects and having at least one first author research paper in Science Citation Index (SCI) journal in the relevant field.

Research Fellow-Post Graduate degree in Physical Sciences [includes Physics, Applied Physics, Atmospheric Sciences, Meteorology, Oceanography, Climate Science, Geophysics with Meteorology as one of the subject/ Environmental Sciences/ Electronics or equivalent subjects] / Chemical Sciences [includes Chemistry/ Physical Chemistry/ Inorganic Chemistry/ Organic Chemistry or equivalent subjects]/ Mathematical Sciences [includes Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics/ statistics or equivalent subjects] with at least 55% marks for General and OBC Category (50% for SC, ST and PwBD) OR

M. Tech. in Atmospheric/ Oceanic Sciences or equivalent subject with at least 55% marks for General and OBC Category (50% for SC, ST and PwBD). OR

Master’s degree from any branch of Engineering with at least 55% marks for General and OBC Category (50% for SC, ST and PwBD). AND

The candidates should have qualified in one of the following national level examinations-

i) CSIR-UGC NET (including Lectureship / Assistant Professorship)/ GATE / JEST

ii) National level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



IITM Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as on 26.06.2023)

Research Associate-35 years

Research Fellow-28 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



IITM Recruitment 2023: Emoluments

Research Associate-Rs. 47,000/-p.m. plus admissible HRA

Research Fellow-Rs. 31,000/- p.m. plus admissible HRA

IITM Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.tropmet.res.in/

Step 2: Click on the link https://www.tropmet.res.in/Careers on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: Upon completing application, each applicant would receive an on-line Application ID, which should be carefully preserved for future reference and correspondence.

Step 5: Candidate will have to upload colored scanned copy of each of the documents as mentioned in the notification.

Step 7: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.