IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22 for 188 Group C Posts, Application Closes Soon

IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22: Online 5 days are left for submitting IMA Dehradun Group C Application. Candidates who wish to join IMA Dehradun are advised to apply for Group C Posts through offline mode much before the last date i.e. 04 January 2022.
Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun is hiring for 188 Group C Posts such as Cook Special, Cook IT, MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Boot Maker/ Repairer, LDC, Masalchi, Waiter, Fatigueman, MTS (Safaiwala), Groundsman, GC Orderly, MTS (Chowkidar), Groom, Barber, Equipment Repairer, Bicycle Repairer, MTS (Messenger), and Laboratory Attendant.
Important Dates
Last Date of Offline Application - within 45 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper
IMA Dehradun Vacancy Details
- Cook Special - 12
- Cook IT - 03
- MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10
- Boot Maker/ Repairer - 01
- LDC - 03
- Masalchi - 02
- Waiter - 11
- Fatigueman - 21
- MTS (Safaiwala) - 26
- Groundsman - 46
- GC Orderly - 33
- MTS (Chowkidar) - 04
- Groom - 07
- Barber - 02
- Equipment Repairer - 01
- Bicycle Repairer - 03
- MTS (Messenger) - 02
- Laboratory Attendant - 01
Eligibility Criteria for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Cook (Special & IT): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
- MT Driver (OG): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Possess the Civilian Driving License for heavy vehicles and two years’ experience of driving such vehicles.
- Boot Maker/ Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of the equipment and boots.
- LDC: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University and English Typing Speed @35 wpm on computer OR Hindi Typing Speed @30 wpm on computer.
- Masalchi: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board and should be conversant with the duties of Masalchi.
- Waiter: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Fatigueman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Fatigueman.
- MTS (Safaiwala): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Groundsman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groundsman.
- GC Orderly: 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution.
- MTS (Chowkidar): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Groom: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groom.
- Barber: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job.
- Equipment Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots.
- Bicycle Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and fully conversant with his trade with two years’ experience in the trade.
- MTS (Messenger): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
- Laboratory Attendant: 10th Pass with Science as a compulsory subject from a recognized School or Board.
Age Limit:
18 to 27 years
Selection Process for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Test
- Skill Test (wherever required)- Qualifying
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for IMA Dehradun Group C Recruitment 2022 ?
The candidates can submit their application through registered post/ speed post along with two self address envelopes with Rs 5/- stamp affixed to “ “Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand- 248007” on or before 03 January 2022.”
Application Fee:
Crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH & Exservicemen/ EWS are exempted from application fee.