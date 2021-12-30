Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22 for 188 Group C Posts, Application Closes Soon

IMA Dehradun is looking for 188 Group C Posts. Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Posts.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 14:24 IST
IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22
IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22

IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22: Online 5 days are left for submitting IMA Dehradun Group C Application. Candidates who wish to join IMA Dehradun are advised to apply for Group C Posts through offline mode much before the last date i.e. 04 January 2022.

Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun is hiring for 188 Group C Posts such as Cook Special, Cook IT, MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Boot Maker/ Repairer, LDC, Masalchi, Waiter, Fatigueman, MTS (Safaiwala), Groundsman, GC Orderly, MTS (Chowkidar), Groom, Barber, Equipment Repairer, Bicycle Repairer, MTS (Messenger), and Laboratory Attendant.

IMA Dehradun Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of  Offline Application - within 45 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

IMA Dehradun Vacancy Details

  • Cook Special - 12
  • Cook IT - 03
  • MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10
  • Boot Maker/ Repairer - 01
  • LDC - 03
  • Masalchi - 02
  • Waiter - 11
  • Fatigueman - 21
  • MTS (Safaiwala) - 26
  • Groundsman - 46
  • GC Orderly - 33
  • MTS (Chowkidar) - 04
  • Groom - 07
  • Barber - 02
  • Equipment Repairer - 01
  • Bicycle Repairer - 03
  • MTS (Messenger)  - 02
  • Laboratory Attendant - 01

Eligibility Criteria for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Cook (Special & IT): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.
  • MT Driver (OG): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Possess the Civilian Driving License for heavy vehicles and two years’ experience of driving such vehicles.
  • Boot Maker/ Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of the equipment and boots.
  • LDC: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University and English Typing Speed @35 wpm on computer OR Hindi Typing Speed @30 wpm on computer.
  • Masalchi: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board and should be conversant with the duties of Masalchi.
  • Waiter: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
  • Fatigueman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Fatigueman.
  • MTS (Safaiwala): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
  • Groundsman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groundsman.
  • GC Orderly:  10th Pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution.
  • MTS (Chowkidar): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
  • Groom: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groom.
  • Barber: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job.
  • Equipment Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots.
  • Bicycle Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and  fully conversant with his trade with two years’ experience in the trade.
  • MTS (Messenger): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.
  • Laboratory Attendant: 10th Pass with Science as a compulsory subject from a recognized School or Board.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Test
  2. Skill Test (wherever required)- Qualifying
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Examination

How to Apply for IMA Dehradun Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can submit their application through registered post/ speed post along with two self address envelopes with Rs 5/- stamp affixed to “ “Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand- 248007” on or before 03 January 2022.”

Application Fee:

Crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH & Exservicemen/ EWS are exempted from application fee.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.