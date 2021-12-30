IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22 for 188 Group C Posts, Application Closes Soon

IMA Dehradun is looking for 188 Group C Posts. Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Selection Process and Other Posts.

IMA Dehradun Recruitment 2021-22: Online 5 days are left for submitting IMA Dehradun Group C Application. Candidates who wish to join IMA Dehradun are advised to apply for Group C Posts through offline mode much before the last date i.e. 04 January 2022.

Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun is hiring for 188 Group C Posts such as Cook Special, Cook IT, MT Driver (Ordinary Grade), Boot Maker/ Repairer, LDC, Masalchi, Waiter, Fatigueman, MTS (Safaiwala), Groundsman, GC Orderly, MTS (Chowkidar), Groom, Barber, Equipment Repairer, Bicycle Repairer, MTS (Messenger), and Laboratory Attendant.

IMA Dehradun Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - within 45 days of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper

IMA Dehradun Vacancy Details

Cook Special - 12

Cook IT - 03

MT Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 10

Boot Maker/ Repairer - 01

LDC - 03

Masalchi - 02

Waiter - 11

Fatigueman - 21

MTS (Safaiwala) - 26

Groundsman - 46

GC Orderly - 33

MTS (Chowkidar) - 04

Groom - 07

Barber - 02

Equipment Repairer - 01

Bicycle Repairer - 03

MTS (Messenger) - 02

Laboratory Attendant - 01

Eligibility Criteria for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Cook (Special & IT): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and proficiency in trade.

MT Driver (OG): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Possess the Civilian Driving License for heavy vehicles and two years’ experience of driving such vehicles.

Boot Maker/ Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of the equipment and boots.

LDC: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University and English Typing Speed @35 wpm on computer OR Hindi Typing Speed @30 wpm on computer.

Masalchi: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board and should be conversant with the duties of Masalchi.

Waiter: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.

Fatigueman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Fatigueman.

MTS (Safaiwala): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.

Groundsman: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groundsman.

GC Orderly: 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognised Board or Institution.

MTS (Chowkidar): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.

Groom: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Must be conversant with the duties of Groom.

Barber: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board with proficiency in Barber’s trade job.

Equipment Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of equipment and boots.

Bicycle Repairer: 10th Pass or equivalent from recognized Board and fully conversant with his trade with two years’ experience in the trade.

MTS (Messenger): 10th Pass or equivalent from recognised Board.

Laboratory Attendant: 10th Pass with Science as a compulsory subject from a recognized School or Board.

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Selection Process for IMA Dehradun Group C Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test Skill Test (wherever required)- Qualifying Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for IMA Dehradun Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates can submit their application through registered post/ speed post along with two self address envelopes with Rs 5/- stamp affixed to “ “Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand- 248007” on or before 03 January 2022.”

Application Fee:

Crossed Indian Postal Order (IPO) of Rs 50/- in favour of the Comdt, Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PH & Exservicemen/ EWS are exempted from application fee.