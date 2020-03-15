CBSE 12th Maths Board Exam 2020: Important Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with Answers

Check important multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with answers for CBSE Class 12 Maths board exam 2020 & prepare for the upcoming CBSE Maths board exam 2020. The CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 will be held on March 17, 2020. The students will find the below-mentioned questions and answers helpful for the upcoming CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020.

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 MCQ’s:

Question 1- If A is a square matrix of 3 x 3 order, where |A| = 3, then find out the value of |adjA|.

3 9 30 1/3

Answer: 9

Question 2- If A and B are two events, where P (A) = 0.2, P (B) = 0.4 and P(A ∪ B) = 0.5. Find the value of P(A/B).

0.25 0.08 0.1 0.080

Answer: 0.25

Question 3- Which point does not lie in the half-plane for the given equation: 2x + 3y - 12 ≤ 0?

(2,3) (-3,2) (1,2) (2,1)

Answer: (2,3)

Question 4- Find the value of cos-1 x + cos-1 y, if sin-1 x + sin-1 y = 2π/ 3.

2π/3 π π/2 π/3

Answer: π/3

Question 5- Calculate the distance in units between the below-mentioned planes:

3x + 5y + 7z = 3 and 9x + 15y + 21z = 9.

3 7 6

Answer:

Question 5- An urn has 6 balls out of which 4 balls are black and 2 balls are red. Two balls are drawn at random. What is the probability that the ball drawn are of different colours?

1/15 8/15 2/5 4/15

Answer: 8/15

Question 6-

p = 6, q = 27 p = 3, q = 27/2 p = 6, q = 27/2 p = 3, q = 27

Answer: p = 3, q = 27/2

Question 7- Let P and Q be two different matrices of 3 x n and n x p order. Find out the order of P x Q matrix.

3 x p p x 3 n x n 3 x 3

Answer: 3 x p

Question 8-

Answer:

Question 9-

Answer:

Question 10- Let A and B be invertible matrices of order 3, |A| = 2 and | (AB) -1| = -1/6.Find the value of |B|.

-5 9 -3 3

Answer: -3

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 fill in the blanks:

Question 11- Suppose f to be the greatest integer function and is defined as f(x) = [x] and g be the modulus function defined as g(x) = |x| , the value of g of (-5/4) will be ___.

Answer: 2

Question 12- If the tangent to the curve y2 + 3x - 7 = 0 at the pt. (h,k) and is parallel to the line x - y = 4, the value of k will be ___.

Answer: -3/2

Question 13-

Answer: 2 units.

Question 14-

Answer: 2

Question 15-

Answer: 2

Question 16- For the curve y = 5x - 2x3, if x is increasing at 2 units/sec, then at x = 3, the slope of the curve will change at ____?

Answer: decrease at the rate of 72 units/sec.

Question 17-

Answer:

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Board Examination 2020 short answer type questions:

Question 18-

Answer: Yes, (l + m + n) is a factor.

Question 19- What will be the general solution of the differential equation dy/dx = e x + y?

Answer: ex + e-y = c

Question 20- Find the value of ∫xe (1 + x2)dx.

Answer: 1/2 e(1 + x2) + c.

Question 21-

Answer: 4

Question 22- Evaluate ∫ (cos22x - sin22x) dx.

Answer:

Question 23-

Answer: 3 log |(x + sin x)| + c

Question 24- Differentiate: sin2 (x2) w.r.t x2.

Answer: 2sin(x2) cos(x2) or sin(2x2)

Question 25- Find the direction cosines of the line given below:

Answer:

