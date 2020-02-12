CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Important Topics

Important topics for CBSE Class 11 Chemistry annual exam 2020 are available here. These topics are mentioned in the latest CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus and Class 11 Chemistry NCERT Textbooks. Questions based on these topics have been frequently asked in previous CBSE Class 11 Chemistry question papers.

⇒CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2020

CBSE Class 11 Chemistry Exam 2020: Chapter-wise Important Topics

Important Topics of Class 11 Chemistry: Chapter 1 - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

- Laws of chemical combination

- Dalton's atomic theory: concept of elements, atoms and molecules.

- Atomic and molecular masses,

- Mole concept and molar mass (Very Important)

- Empirical and molecular formula

- Stoichiometry & calculations based on stoichiometry (Very Important)

Important Topics of Class 11 Chemistry: Chapter 2 - Structure of Atom

- Bohr's model and its limitations (Very Important)

- Concept of shells and subshells,

- Dual nature of matter and light,

- de Broglie's relationship (Very Important)

- Heisenberg uncertainty principle (Very Important)

- concept of orbitals, quantum numbers, shapes of s, p and d orbitals

- rules for filling electrons in orbitals - Aufbau principle (Very Important)

- Pauli's exclusion principle and Hund's rule, electronic configuration of atoms,

- Stability of half-filled and completely filled orbitals

Chapter III: Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties

- Modern periodic law and the present form of periodic table,

- Periodic trends in properties of elements -atomic radii, ionic radii, inert gas radii,

- Ionization enthalpy,

- Electron gain enthalpy,

- Electronegativity, valency.

- Nomenclature of elements with atomic number greater than 100

Chapter IV: Chemical Bonding and Molecular structure

- Valence electrons, ionic bond, covalent bond (Very Important)

- Bond parameters

- Lewis structure

- Polar character of covalent bond

- Covalent character of ionic bond

- Valence bond theory (Very Important)

- Resonance

- Geometry of covalent molecules (Very Important)

- VSEPR theory

- Concept of hybridization, involving s, p and d orbitals and shapes of some simple molecules (Very Important)

- Molecular orbital theory of homonuclear diatomic molecules (qualitative idea only)

- Hydrogen bond (Very Important)

Chapter V: States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

- Intermolecular interactions

- Types of bonding, melting and boiling points

- Boyle's law, Charles law, Gay Lussac's law

- Role of gas laws in elucidating the concept of the molecule

- Avogadro's law (Very Important)

- Ideal behaviour

- Empirical derivation of gas equation

- Avogadro's number (Very Important)

- Ideal gas equation (Very Important)

- Deviation from ideal behaviour (Very Important)

- Liquefaction of gases

- Critical temperature (Very Important)

- Kinetic energy and molecular speeds (Very Important)

- Liquid State: vapour pressure, viscosity and surface tension (Very Important)

Chapter VI: Chemical Thermodynamics

- Concepts of System and types of systems,

- Work, heat, energy (Very Important)

- Extensive and intensive properties (Very Important)

- State functions.

- First law of thermodynamics

- Internal energy and enthalpy,

- Heat capacity and specific heat,

- Measurement of ΔU and ΔH,

- Hess's law of constant heat summation

- Enthalpy of bond dissociation, combustion, formation, atomization, sublimation, phase transition, ionization, solution and dilution.

- Second law of Thermodynamics

- Introduction of entropy as a state function,

- Gibb's energy change for spontaneous and non- spontaneous processes(Very Important)

- Criteria for equilibrium.

- Third law of thermodynamics

Chapter VII: Equilibrium

- Equilibrium in physical and chemical processes

- Dynamic nature of equilibrium

- Law of mass action

- Equilibrium constant (Very Important)

- Factors affecting equilibrium

- Le Chatelier's principle (Very Important)

- Ionic equilibrium- ionization of acids and bases (Very Important)

- Strong and weak electrolytes

- degree of ionization

- Ionization of poly basic acids

- Acid strength

- Concept of pH,

- Henderson Equation

- Hydrolysis of salts (elementary idea),

- Buffer solution

- Solubility product

- Common ion effect

Chapter VIII: Redox Reactions

- Concept of oxidation and reduction (Very Important)

- Redox reactions (Very Important)

- oxidation number (Very Important)

- Balancing redox reactions, in terms of loss and gain of electrons and change in oxidation number

- Applications of redox reactions.

Chapter IX: Hydrogen

- Position of hydrogen in periodic table

- Occurrence, isotopes, preparation, properties and uses of hydrogen (Very Important)

- Hydrides-ionic covalent and interstitial;

- Physical and chemical properties of water,

- Heavy water

- Hydrogen peroxide - preparation, reactions and structure and use; hydrogen as a fuel.

Chapter X: s-Block Elements (Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals)

- Group 1 and Group 2 Elements General introduction

- Electronic configuration

- Occurrence,

- Anomalous properties of the first element of each group -

- Diagonal relationship

- Trends in the variation of properties (such as ionization enthalpy, atomic and ionic radii)

- Trends in chemical reactivity with oxygen, water, hydrogen and halogens, uses

- Preparation and Properties of Some Important

- Compounds: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide and Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

- Biological importance of Sodium and Potassium

- Calcium Oxide and Calcium Carbonate and their industrial uses

- Biological importance of Magnesium and Calcium

Chapter XI: p -Block Elements

- General Introduction to p -Block Elements

- Group 13 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous properties of first element of the group, Boron - physical and chemical properties, some important compounds

- Borax, Boric acid, Boron Hydrides

- Aluminium: Reactions with acids and alkalies, uses

- Group 14 Elements: General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence, variation of properties, oxidation states, trends in chemical reactivity, anomalous behaviour of first elements

- Carbon-catenation, allotropic forms, physical and chemical properties

- Uses of some important compounds: oxides

- Important compounds of Silicon and a few uses: Silicon Tetrachloride, Silicones, Silicates and Zeolites, their uses

Chapter XII: Organic Chemistry - Some Basic Principles and Techniques

- Methods of purification, qualitative and quantitative analysis

- classification and IUPAC nomenclature of organic compounds

- Electronic displacements in a covalent bond: inductive effect, electromeric effect, resonance and hyperconjugation

- Homolytic and heterolytic fission of a covalent bond: free radicals, carbocations, carbanions, electrophiles and nucleophiles

- Types of organic reactions.

Chapter XIII: Hydrocarbons

- Classification of Hydrocarbons

- Aliphatic Hydrocarbons:

- Alkanes - Nomenclature, isomerism, conformation (ethane only), physical properties, chemical reactions including free radical mechanism of halogenation, combustion and pyrolysis.

- Alkenes - Nomenclature, structure of double bond (ethene), geometrical isomerism, physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: addition of hydrogen, halogen, water, hydrogen halides (Markownikov's addition and peroxide effect), ozonolysis, oxidation, mechanism of electrophilic addition.

- Alkynes - Nomenclature, structure of triple bond (ethyne), physical properties, methods of preparation, chemical reactions: acidic character of alkynes, addition reaction of - hydrogen, halogens, hydrogen halides and water.

- Aromatic Hydrocarbons: Introduction, IUPAC nomenclature,

- Benzene: resonance, aromaticity, chemical properties: mechanism of electrophilic substitution. Nitration, sulphonation, halogenation, Friedel Craft's alkylation and acylation, directive influence of functional group in monosubstituted benzene.

- Carcinogenicity and toxicity.

Chapter XIV: Environmental Chemistry (06 Periods)

- Environmental pollution - air, water and soil pollution,

- chemical reactions in atmosphere

- Smog

- Major atmospheric pollutants

- Acid rain

- Ozone and its reactions

- Effects of depletion of ozone layer

- Greenhouse effect and global warming- pollution due to industrial wastes

- Green chemistry as an alternative tool for reducing pollution

- Strategies for control of environmental pollution