CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam 2020: Check Important Topics & Derivations from All Chapters

Check important topics for CBSE Class 11 Physics exam 2020. These topics are from the latest CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks. Questions based on these topics have been asked in the Class 11 Physics paper in past (conducted by many CBSE Schools).

CBSE Class 11 Physics Syllabus: 2020

CBSE Class 11 Physics NCERT Solutions: All Chapters

Important Topics for Class 11 Physics Annual Exam 2020 from latest CBSE Class 11 Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks:

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–1: Physical World

⇒Nature of physical laws;

⇒The international system of units

⇒Fundamental forces in nature

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

⇒ Systems of units

⇒ SI units, fundamental & derived units

⇒ Length, mass & time measurements

⇒ Accuracy vs precision

⇒ Errors in measurement

⇒ Significant figures

⇒ Dimensions of physical quantities

⇒ Dimensional analysis & its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

⇒Frame of reference,

⇒Motion in a straight line: Position-time graph, speed and velocity.

⇒ Elementary concepts of differentiation & integration for describing motion

⇒ Uniform and non- uniform motion

⇒ Average speed & instantaneous velocity

⇒ Uniformly accelerated motion

⇒ Derivation of 3 equations of motion (using calculus)

⇒ Velocity - time and position-time graphs

⇒ Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment)

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

⇒ Scalar and vector quantities

⇒ Position and displacement vectors

⇒ General vectors and their notations

⇒ Equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and subtraction of vectors

⇒ Equation of path of projectile (Derivation)

⇒ Derivations of maximum height, time and range related to projectile motion

⇒ Derivations related to centrifugal force

⇒ Relative velocity

⇒ Unit vector; resolution of a vector in a plane, rectangular components

⇒ Scalar and Vector products of vectors.

⇒ Cases of uniform velocity and uniform acceleration- projectile motion

⇒ Uniform circular motion (Numerical problems are important)

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

⇒ Inertia

⇒ Newton's first law of motion;

⇒ Momentum and Newton's second law of motion

⇒Concept of impulse

⇒Newton's third law of motion

⇒ Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

⇒ Equilibrium of concurrent forces

⇒ Static and kinetic friction

⇒ Laws of friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

⇒ Dynamics of uniform circular motion: Centripetal force, examples of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road, vehicle on a banked road).

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

⇒ Work done by a constant force and

⇒ Work done by a variable force

⇒ Kinetic energy,

⇒ Work- energy theorem

⇒ Power

⇒ Notion of potential energy

⇒ Potential energy of a spring,

⇒ Conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies)

⇒ Non- conservative forces

⇒ Motion in a vertical circle

⇒ Elastic and inelastic collisions in one and two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

⇒ Centre of mass of a two-particle system,

⇒ Momentum conservation and centre of mass motion.

⇒ Centre of mass of a rigid body;

⇒ Centre of mass of a uniform rod.

⇒ Moment of force, torque

⇒ Angular momentum

⇒ Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications

⇒ Equilibrium of rigid bodies,

⇒ Rigid body rotation and equations of rotational motion, comparison of linear and rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no derivation). Statement of parallel and perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter–8: Gravitation

⇒ Kepler's laws of planetary motion

⇒ Universal law of gravitation

⇒ Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth (Derivation)

⇒ Gravitational potential energy and gravitational potential

⇒ Escape velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite

⇒ Geo-stationary satellites

Unit VII: Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

⇒ Elastic behaviour

⇒ Stress-strain relationship (Graph)

⇒ Hooke's law

⇒ Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity,

⇒ Poisson's ratio

⇒ Elastic potential energy (Derivation)

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

⇒ Pressure due to a fluid column

⇒ Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes),

⇒ Effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

⇒ Viscosity

⇒ Stokes' law

⇒ Terminal velocity

⇒ Streamline and turbulent flow

⇒ Critical velocity

⇒ Bernoulli's theorem and its applications

⇒ Surface energy and surface tension

⇒ Angle of contact

⇒ Excess of pressure across a curved surface

⇒ Application of surface tension ideas to drops

⇒ Bubbles and capillary rise

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

⇒ Heat & temperature

⇒ Thermal expansion (solids, liquids and gases)

⇒ Numerical Based on Thermal Expansion

⇒ Anomalous expansion of water;

⇒ Specific heat capacity; Cp, Cv

⇒ calorimetry;

⇒ Change of state - latent heat capacity

⇒ Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation

⇒ Thermal conductivity

⇒ Qualitative ideas of Blackbody radiation

⇒ Wein's displacement Law

⇒ Stefan's law

⇒ Greenhouse effect

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

⇒ Thermal equilibrium and definition of temperature (zeroth law of thermodynamics)

⇒ Heat, work and internal energy

⇒ Mayer's formula (Cp - Cv = R)

⇒ Performance of heat engine

⇒ Performance of carnot engine

⇒ Carnot cycle & carnot theorem

⇒ First law of thermodynamics

⇒ Isothermal and adiabatic processes

⇒ Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and irreversible processes

⇒ Heat engine and refrigerator

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

⇒ Equation of state of a perfect gas

⇒ Work done in compressing a gas

⇒ Kinetic theory of gases - assumptions, concept of pressure

⇒ Kinetic interpretation of temperature

⇒ RMS speed of gas molecules

⇒ Degrees of freedom

⇒ Law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and application to specific heat capacities of gases

⇒ mean free path of gases

⇒ Maxwell distribution of molecular speeds

⇒ Concept of mean free path

⇒ Avogadro's number

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–14: Oscillations

⇒ Periodic motion - time period, frequency

⇒ Displacement as a function of time

⇒ Periodic functions

⇒ Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M) and its equation; phase

⇒ Oscillations of a loaded spring- restoring force and force constant;

⇒ Energy in S.H.M. Kinetic and potential energies

⇒ simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period

⇒ Other important derivations for Time Period (Oscillation of a floating cylinder, Spring, Liquid in U-tube, Body in a tunnel inside earth)

⇒ Free, forced and damped oscillations (qualitative ideas only)

⇒ Resonance

Chapter–15: Waves

⇒ Wave motion: Transverse and longitudinal waves

⇒ Speed of travelling wave

⇒ Newton's formula for speed of sound & Laplace correction

⇒ Displacement relation for a progressive wave

⇒ Principle of superposition of waves

⇒ Reflection of waves

⇒ Standing waves in strings and organ pipes

⇒ Fundamental mode and harmonics

⇒ Beats (Numerical problems are important)

⇒ Doppler effect (Numerical problems are important)