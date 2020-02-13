Search

CBSE Class 11 Physics Exam 2020: Check Important Topics & Derivations from All Chapters

Check important topics for CBSE Class 11 Physics exam 2020. These topics are picked from the latest CBSE Class 11 Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks. Questions based on these topics have been frequently asked in Class 11 Physics papers conducted by various CBSE Schools.

Feb 13, 2020 17:32 IST
Important Topics for Class 11 Physics Annual Exam 2020 from latest CBSE Class 11 Syllabus & NCERT Textbooks:

Unit I: Physical World and Measurement

Chapter–1: Physical World

⇒Nature of physical laws;

⇒The international system of units

⇒Fundamental forces in nature

Chapter–2: Units and Measurements

⇒ Systems of units

⇒ SI units, fundamental  &  derived  units

⇒ Length, mass  &   time  measurements

⇒ Accuracy vs  precision

⇒ Errors in  measurement

⇒ Significant figures

⇒ Dimensions of physical quantities

⇒ Dimensional analysis & its applications.

Unit II: Kinematics

Chapter–3: Motion in a Straight Line

⇒Frame of reference,

⇒Motion in a straight line:  Position-time  graph,  speed and velocity.

⇒ Elementary concepts of differentiation &  integration for describing motion

⇒ Uniform and  non- uniform motion

⇒ Average speed & instantaneous velocity

⇒ Uniformly accelerated motion

⇒ Derivation of 3 equations of motion (using calculus)

⇒ Velocity - time and position-time graphs

⇒ Relations for uniformly accelerated motion (graphical treatment)

Chapter–4: Motion in a Plane

⇒ Scalar  and   vector   quantities

⇒ Position  and   displacement  vectors

⇒ General vectors and  their notations

⇒ Equality of vectors, multiplication of vectors by a real number; addition and  subtraction of vectors

⇒ Equation of path of projectile (Derivation)

⇒ Derivations of maximum height, time and range related to projectile motion 

⇒ Derivations related to centrifugal force

⇒ Relative velocity

⇒ Unit vector; resolution of a vector  in a plane, rectangular components

⇒ Scalar and  Vector products  of vectors.

⇒ Cases  of  uniform  velocity  and   uniform  acceleration- projectile motion

⇒ Uniform circular motion (Numerical problems are important)

Unit III: Laws of Motion

Chapter–5: Laws of Motion

⇒ Inertia 

⇒ Newton's first  law  of motion; 

⇒ Momentum and  Newton's second law of motion

⇒Concept of impulse

⇒Newton's third law of motion

⇒ Law of conservation of linear momentum and its applications.

⇒ Equilibrium  of  concurrent forces 

⇒ Static  and  kinetic  friction

⇒ Laws  of  friction, rolling friction, lubrication.

⇒ Dynamics  of uniform  circular  motion:  Centripetal  force,  examples  of circular motion (vehicle on a level circular road,  vehicle on a banked road).

Unit IV: Work, Energy and Power

Chapter–6: Work, Energy and Power

⇒ Work done by a  constant force  and 
⇒ Work done by a variable  force

 ⇒ Kinetic  energy,

⇒ Work- energy theorem

⇒ Power

⇒ Notion of potential energy

⇒ Potential energy of a spring,

⇒ Conservative forces: conservation of mechanical energy (kinetic and potential energies)

⇒ Non- conservative forces

⇒ Motion in a vertical circle

⇒ Elastic and  inelastic collisions in one and  two dimensions.

Unit V: Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

Chapter–7: System of Particles and Rotational Motion

⇒ Centre of mass of a two-particle system,

⇒ Momentum conservation and centre of mass motion.

⇒ Centre of mass of a rigid body;

⇒ Centre of mass of a uniform rod.

⇒ Moment  of force,  torque

⇒ Angular  momentum

⇒ Law of conservation of angular momentum and its applications

⇒ Equilibrium  of  rigid  bodies, 

⇒ Rigid  body  rotation  and  equations  of  rotational motion, comparison of linear and  rotational motions.

Moment of inertia, radius of gyration, values of moments of inertia for simple geometrical objects (no  derivation). Statement of parallel and  perpendicular axes theorems and their applications.

Unit VI: Gravitation

Chapter–8: Gravitation

⇒ Kepler's  laws  of planetary  motion

⇒ Universal  law  of gravitation

⇒ Acceleration due to gravity and its variation with altitude and depth (Derivation)

⇒ Gravitational  potential  energy  and   gravitational  potential

⇒ Escape  velocity, orbital velocity of a satellite

⇒ Geo-stationary satellites

Unit VII:   Properties of Bulk Matter

Chapter–9: Mechanical Properties of Solids

⇒ Elastic behaviour

⇒ Stress-strain relationship (Graph)

⇒ Hooke's law

⇒ Young's modulus, bulk modulus, shear modulus of rigidity,

⇒ Poisson's ratio

⇒ Elastic potential energy (Derivation)

Chapter–10: Mechanical Properties of Fluids

⇒ Pressure due  to a fluid column

⇒ Pascal's law and its applications (hydraulic lift and hydraulic brakes),

⇒ Effect of gravity on fluid pressure.

⇒ Viscosity

⇒ Stokes' law

⇒ Terminal velocity

⇒ Streamline and turbulent flow

⇒ Critical velocity

⇒ Bernoulli's theorem and  its applications

⇒ Surface energy and surface tension

⇒ Angle of contact

⇒ Excess of pressure across a curved surface

⇒ Application of surface tension ideas to drops

⇒ Bubbles and  capillary rise

Chapter–11: Thermal Properties of Matter

⇒ Heat &  temperature

⇒ Thermal  expansion (solids,  liquids and  gases)

⇒ Numerical Based on Thermal Expansion

⇒ Anomalous expansion of water; 

⇒ Specific heat  capacity; Cp,  Cv

⇒ calorimetry;

⇒ Change of state - latent heat  capacity

⇒ Heat transfer-conduction, convection and radiation

⇒ Thermal conductivity

⇒ Qualitative  ideas  of  Blackbody radiation

⇒ Wein's  displacement  Law

⇒ Stefan's law

⇒ Greenhouse effect

Unit VIII: Thermodynamics

Chapter–12: Thermodynamics

⇒ Thermal  equilibrium  and   definition  of  temperature  (zeroth   law  of thermodynamics)

⇒ Heat,  work and internal energy

⇒ Mayer's formula (Cp - Cv = R)

⇒ Performance of heat engine

⇒ Performance of carnot engine

⇒ Carnot cycle & carnot theorem

⇒ First law of thermodynamics

⇒ Isothermal and adiabatic processes

⇒ Second law of thermodynamics: reversible and  irreversible processes

⇒ Heat engine and refrigerator

Unit IX: Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases

Chapter–13: Kinetic Theory

⇒ Equation of state of a perfect gas

⇒ Work done  in compressing a gas

⇒ Kinetic   theory    of   gases  -   assumptions,   concept   of   pressure

⇒ Kinetic interpretation  of  temperature

⇒ RMS  speed  of  gas  molecules

⇒ Degrees  of freedom

⇒ Law of equi-partition of energy (statement only) and  application to specific  heat   capacities  of  gases 

⇒ mean free path of gases

⇒ Maxwell distribution of molecular speeds

⇒ Concept of  mean free  path

⇒ Avogadro's number

Unit X: Oscillations and Waves

Chapter–14: Oscillations

⇒ Periodic motion - time period, frequency

⇒ Displacement as a  function of time

⇒ Periodic functions

⇒ Simple harmonic motion (S.H.M)  and  its equation;  phase

⇒ Oscillations of a loaded  spring-  restoring  force  and  force  constant;

⇒ Energy in S.H.M.  Kinetic and  potential energies

⇒ simple pendulum derivation of expression for its time period 

⇒ Other important derivations for Time Period (Oscillation of a floating cylinder, Spring, Liquid in U-tube, Body in a tunnel inside earth)

⇒ Free,  forced   and    damped  oscillations   (qualitative   ideas   only)

⇒ Resonance

Chapter–15: Waves

⇒ Wave  motion: Transverse and  longitudinal waves

⇒ Speed of travelling wave

⇒ Newton's formula for speed of sound & Laplace correction

⇒ Displacement relation for a progressive  wave

⇒ Principle of superposition of waves

⇒ Reflection of waves 

⇒ Standing   waves  in   strings   and   organ   pipes

⇒ Fundamental mode  and harmonics

⇒ Beats (Numerical problems are important)

⇒ Doppler effect (Numerical problems are important)

