Income Tax Recruitment 2021 for Steno, MTS, Tax Assistant & Inspector of Income Tax Posts, Download Notice @incometaxindia.gov.in

Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhubaneswar is hiring 15 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax, Stenographer Gr.II and Tax Assistant through sports quota.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Bhubaneswar has published a recruitment notification for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Inspector of Income Tax, Stenographer Gr.IIand Tax Assistant through sports quota on incometaxindia.gov.in. Candidates can apply for Income Tax Bhubeshwar Recruitment 2021 through offline mode on or before 30 September 2021.

Applicants who have already applied in response to this office advertisement dated 21.08.2018 published in Employment News 8-14 September, 2018 & applications that have been received in this office by due date need not apply again.

Income Tax Department Bhubaneswar Notification

Important Date

Last Date of Application: 30 September 2021

Income Tax Department Vacancy Details

MTS - 4 Posts Stenographer Gr.II - 1 Post Tax Assistant - 7 Posts Inspector of Income Tax - 3 Posts

Income Tax Department Salary:

MTS - Pay level-1 (Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900) Income Tax Inspector - Pay level-7 (Rs. 44900 to Rs.142400) Tax Assistant and Stenographer - Pay level-4 (Rs. 25500 to Rs. 81100)

Eligibility Criteria for Income Tax Department MTS, Steno, Income Tax Inspector & Tax Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

MTS - 10th passed Stenographer Gr.II - 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or Univeristy.Skill Test Norms: Dictation for 10 minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 words per minute (English) or 65 words per minute (Hindi) (Only on Computer) Income Tax Inspector - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent Tax Assistants - Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or equivalent. Having Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour

Age Limit:

For Inspector of Income Tax : 18 to 30 years For Tax Assistant and Steno : 18 to 27 years For Multi Tasking Staff : 18 to 25 years

Sports Qualification:

The proficiency of sports persons will be evaluated on the basis of their participation in recognized tournaments / events in the calendar years 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 & 2015. The tournaments/ events will be evaluated in the following descending order of priority.

International Tournaments/Events like Olympics & World Championship. International Tournaments/Events of regional importance like Asian Games/ Commonwealth Games / Afro Asian Games. Other International Tournaments / Events like SAF Games. Domestic Tournaments / Events of National level of seniors like National Games, National Federation Games etc. Domestic Tournaments / Events of National level of Juniors Inter University Tournaments National School Games National physical efficiency /drive certificate holders.

How to Apply for Income Tax Department Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can send the application to Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (Hqrs.)(Admn. & Vig.), O/o the Pr. Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, 1st Floor, Aayakar Bhawan, Rajaswa Vihar, Bhubaneswar-751007 on or before 30 September 2021.