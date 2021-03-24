Civil Services Exam 2020: Vacancies for IPS Officers Increased from 150 to 200

Civil Services Exam 2020: A big update has been put under Civil Service Recruitment 2020. Now, a total of 200 Indian Police Officer (IP Officer) shall be recruited through Civil Service Exam 2020. The numbers has been increased from 150 to 200, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As per Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply"For IAS, as per the recommendations of the Baswan Committee and with the approval of the competent authority, 180 IAS officers are recruited through CSE each year since CSE-2012,"

Earlier, 150 officers were recruited through CSE each year . According to him, “There was a vacancy of 1,510 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in the country against their authorised strength of 6,715, as on January 1, 2020. There were 908 vacancies of IPS officer against their authorised strength of 4,982”

He added "Filling up of the vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavor of the central government to fill up vacant posts expeditiously.Each cadre controlling authority intimates to the UPSC the vacancies to be filled up in the respective services through CSE every year through direct recruitment mode.”

"In promotion quota too, prompt actions are being taken for holding of selection committee meetings timely for appointment by promotion of state civil service and state police service officers to IAS and IPS, respectively; as well as for appointment by selection of non-state civil service officers to IAS”

Every year, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination (CSE) across the country for filling up of vacancies for the post IAS, IPS and other allied services.