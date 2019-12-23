Indbank Recruitment 2020 for 08 Merchant Banker, Dealer & Back Office Staff Vacancies Announced, Apply Offline by 15 January

Indbank Jobs Notification: Indbank has invited applications for Merchant Banker, Dealer & Back Office Staff posts on contract basis. The eligible candidates can apply offline to the post through the prescribed format latest by 15 January 2020.

Notification details

Official Notification Dated: 21 December 2019

Employment Newspaper Week: 21-27 December 2019

Important Dates for Indbank Recruitment 2020

Last Date of Submission of Offline Application (or via Email): 15 January 2020

Vacancy Details of Indbank Recruitment 2020

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 08 Posts

Merchant Banker – 02 Posts

Dealer (Stock Broking)– 02 Posts

Back Office Staff – 04 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for Indbank Recruitment 2020

Educational Qualification

• Merchant Banker – Candidates must be a graduate in any discipline or MBA in finance and must have at minimum four years’ experience in Merchant Banking operations. For MBA finance – two years of experience in Merchant Banking operations.

• Dealer (Stock Broking)– Graduate with NISM / NCFM qualification and minimum one year experience in dealing / back office.

• Back Office Staff – Graduate with NISM / NCFM qualification and minimum one year experience in dealing / back office as desirable.

Age Limits (as on 01 January 2020)

Merchant Banker – 21 – 35 years

Dealer (Stock Broking)– 21 – 30 years

Back Office Staff – 21 – 30 years

Note: Age Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per the Government Norms.

Selection Procedure for Indbank Recruitment 2020

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body formed by the Indbank for the purpose.

How to Apply for Indbank Recruitment 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the posts through prescribed format which can be downloaded from the official website of the organization or the link given below and send the same along with other necessary documents to the Assistant Vice President, HRD, Indbank (Merchant Banking Services Limited), 480, 1st Floor, Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam, Chennai - 600035. Candidates can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.The last date for submission of application is 15 January 2020.

Official Notification for Indbank Recruitment 2020

Application Form for Indbank Recruitment 2020

Official Website