IndBank Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other Posts

 IndBank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on indbankonline.com for  Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. Check application form, last date, vacancy break up and application form here.

Created On: Apr 16, 2022 13:26 IST
IndBank Field Staff Recruitment 2022

 IndBank Recruitment 2022: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. has released a notification for recruitment to the post of   Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website of indbankonline.com latest by 26 April 2022. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 26 April 2022

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies
Head – Account Opening Dept 01
Account Opening Staff 04
DP Staff 02
Back Office – Mutual Fund 02
Help Desk Staff 02
Back Office Staff Regd Office 01
Research Analyst 01
Dealer 08
Systems & Networking Engineer 01
Vice-President 01
Branch Head 07
Field Staff 43

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Post Name  Qualification
Head – Account Opening Dept Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
Account Opening Staff Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
DP Staff Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
Back Office – Mutual Fund Any Graduation
Help Desk Staff Any Graduation
Back Office Staff Regd Office

Any Graduation

B.com Graduation preferred
Research Analyst MBA in Finance or any other equivalent post graduation and NISM - Research Analyst Certification
Dealer Graduation with NISM/NCFM qualification
Systems & Networking Engineer Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/B.Tech. Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/Information Technology/Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation or Post Graduation Degree in Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications or Graduate having passed DOEACC.
Vice-President Any Graduation
Branch Head Any Graduation
Field Staff 12th passed or equivalent.

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Post Name Age Limit
Head – Account Opening Dept Not exceeding 50 years
Account Opening Staff Not exceeding 40 years
DP Staff Not exceeding 35 years
Back Office – Mutual Fund Not exceeding 35 years
Help Desk Staff Not exceeding 35 years
Back Office Staff Regd Office

Not exceeding 35 years
Research Analyst Not exceeding 40 years
Dealer 21-30 years
Systems & Networking Engineer 21-30 years
Vice-President not exceeding 65 years
Branch Head not exceeding 65 years
Field Staff not exceeding 35 years

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Post Name Salary
Head – Account Opening Dept Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh
Account Opening Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
DP Staff Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh
Back Office – Mutual Fund Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
Help Desk Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
Back Office Staff Regd Office

Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
Research Analyst Rs. 4 to 5 Lakh
Dealer Rs. 3.5 Lakh
Systems & Networking Engineer Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh
Vice-President Rs. 8 to 10 Lakh
Branch Head Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh
Field Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode on or before 26 April 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

