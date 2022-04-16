IndBank Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other Posts

IndBank Recruitment 2022: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website of indbankonline.com latest by 26 April 2022. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 26 April 2022
IndBank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Name of the Post
|No of Vacancies
|Head – Account Opening Dept
|01
|Account Opening Staff
|04
|DP Staff
|02
|Back Office – Mutual Fund
|02
|Help Desk Staff
|02
|Back Office Staff Regd Office
|01
|Research Analyst
|01
|Dealer
|08
|Systems & Networking Engineer
|01
|Vice-President
|01
|Branch Head
|07
|Field Staff
|43
IndBank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
|Post Name
|Qualification
|Head – Account Opening Dept
|Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
|Account Opening Staff
|Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
|DP Staff
|Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate
|Back Office – Mutual Fund
|Any Graduation
|Help Desk Staff
|Any Graduation
|Back Office Staff Regd Office
|
Any Graduation
B.com Graduation preferred
|Research Analyst
|MBA in Finance or any other equivalent post graduation and NISM - Research Analyst Certification
|Dealer
|Graduation with NISM/NCFM qualification
|Systems & Networking Engineer
|Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/B.Tech. Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/Information Technology/Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation or Post Graduation Degree in Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications or Graduate having passed DOEACC.
|Vice-President
|Any Graduation
|Branch Head
|Any Graduation
|Field Staff
|12th passed or equivalent.
IndBank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
|Post Name
|Age Limit
|Head – Account Opening Dept
|Not exceeding 50 years
|Account Opening Staff
|Not exceeding 40 years
|DP Staff
|Not exceeding 35 years
|Back Office – Mutual Fund
|Not exceeding 35 years
|Help Desk Staff
|Not exceeding 35 years
|Back Office Staff Regd Office
|
Not exceeding 35 years
|Research Analyst
|Not exceeding 40 years
|Dealer
|21-30 years
|Systems & Networking Engineer
|21-30 years
|Vice-President
|not exceeding 65 years
|Branch Head
|not exceeding 65 years
|Field Staff
|not exceeding 35 years
IndBank Recruitment 2022 Salary
|Post Name
|Salary
|Head – Account Opening Dept
|Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh
|Account Opening Staff
|Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
|DP Staff
|Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh
|Back Office – Mutual Fund
|Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
|Help Desk Staff
|Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
|Back Office Staff Regd Office
|
Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
|Research Analyst
|Rs. 4 to 5 Lakh
|Dealer
|Rs. 3.5 Lakh
|Systems & Networking Engineer
|Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh
|Vice-President
|Rs. 8 to 10 Lakh
|Branch Head
|Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh
|Field Staff
|Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh
IndBank Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode on or before 26 April 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.