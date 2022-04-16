IndBank Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT): Apply Online for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other Posts

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on indbankonline.com for Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. Check application form, last date, vacancy break up and application form here.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: IndBank Merchant Banking Services Ltd. has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Staff, Branch Head & Other vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website of indbankonline.com latest by 26 April 2022. Candidates can check important dates, eligibility, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 26 April 2022

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Head – Account Opening Dept 01 Account Opening Staff 04 DP Staff 02 Back Office – Mutual Fund 02 Help Desk Staff 02 Back Office Staff Regd Office 01 Research Analyst 01 Dealer 08 Systems & Networking Engineer 01 Vice-President 01 Branch Head 07 Field Staff 43

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Post Name Qualification Head – Account Opening Dept Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate Account Opening Staff Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate DP Staff Any Graduation with NISM, DP, SORM Certificate Back Office – Mutual Fund Any Graduation Help Desk Staff Any Graduation Back Office Staff Regd Office Any Graduation B.com Graduation preferred Research Analyst MBA in Finance or any other equivalent post graduation and NISM - Research Analyst Certification Dealer Graduation with NISM/NCFM qualification Systems & Networking Engineer Graduation in Engineering (4 years)/B.Tech. Degree in Computer Science/Computer Applications/Information Technology/Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation or Post Graduation Degree in Electronics/Electronics/Telecommunications/Electronics & Instrumentation/Computer Science/Information Technology/Computer Applications or Graduate having passed DOEACC. Vice-President Any Graduation Branch Head Any Graduation Field Staff 12th passed or equivalent.

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Post Name Age Limit Head – Account Opening Dept Not exceeding 50 years Account Opening Staff Not exceeding 40 years DP Staff Not exceeding 35 years Back Office – Mutual Fund Not exceeding 35 years Help Desk Staff Not exceeding 35 years Back Office Staff Regd Office Not exceeding 35 years Research Analyst Not exceeding 40 years Dealer 21-30 years Systems & Networking Engineer 21-30 years Vice-President not exceeding 65 years Branch Head not exceeding 65 years Field Staff not exceeding 35 years

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Salary

Post Name Salary Head – Account Opening Dept Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh Account Opening Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh DP Staff Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh Back Office – Mutual Fund Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh Help Desk Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh Back Office Staff Regd Office Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh Research Analyst Rs. 4 to 5 Lakh Dealer Rs. 3.5 Lakh Systems & Networking Engineer Rs. 3 to 4 Lakh Vice-President Rs. 8 to 10 Lakh Branch Head Rs. 5 to 6 Lakh Field Staff Rs. 1.5 Lakh to 2 Lakh

IndBank Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode on or before 26 April 2022. After submitting the applications, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.