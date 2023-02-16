JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit, Qualification for 40889 Vacancies

India Post GDS Eligibility and Age Limit: Online Applications Ends Today on 16th February 2023 for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India. 

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023
India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023: India Post, world’s largest postal network under the Ministry of Communications (Govt. of India), is inviting online applications from eligible Indian candidates for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India. The India Post has released the official notification for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

A total of 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) have been announced. As per the official India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released on 27th January 2023, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS 2023 is 16th February 2023.   

India Post GDS is an amazing opportunity for those who are looking for a future in government jobs.  In this article, we have shared India Post GDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and Educational Qualification for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

India Post GDS 2023 Calendar

Candidates interested in participating in the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 must keep track of important application dates as announced:

India Post GDS 2023 Events

Important Dates

GDS Notification PDF Release Date

27th January 2023

GDS Application Start Date

27th January 2023

GDS Application End Date

16th February 2023

GDS Application Fees Payment Last Date

16th February 2023

GDS Application Edit Dates

17th February to 19th February 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Highlights

As per the official Notification PDF released, below we have shared all the important highlights of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

India Post GDS 2023 Highlights

Recruitment Body

India Post

Name of Post

Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS)

Total Number of Vacancies

40889

Category

Govt. Jobs

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates interested in appearing for the India Post GDS 2023 must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications. Below we have provided detailed information about who is eligible for the India Post GDS selection process.

India Post GDS Age Limit

There is a minimum and maximum age limit for applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023. Candidates should be at least 18 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment. The upper age limit for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) is 40 years.

Criteria

Age

Minimum Age

18 years

Maximum Age

40 years

NOTE: Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category

Age Relaxation

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST)

5 years

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

No relaxation

Persons with Disabilities (PwD)

10 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC

13 years

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST

15 years

NOTE:

(i) Applicants who wish to be considered against reserved vacancies or seek age relaxation, will have to submit requisite certificate from the competent authority in the prescribed Format. In case of failure to do so, their candidature will be cancelled.

(ii) There will be no relaxation in upper age limit to EWS applicants. However, the persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC, ST and OBC shall get 10% reservation in engagement to the GDS posts.

India GDS Postal Educational Qualification

(a) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

(b) The applicant should have studied the local language i.e; (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as per the circle they are applying for.

India GDS Postal Educational Qualification Local Language

(C) Other Essential Qualifications include:

(i) Knowledge of computer

(ii) Knowledge of cycling

(iii) Adequate means of livelihood

To Apply Online for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023, Click Here

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply online for India Post GDS 2023?

The last date to apply online for India Post GDS 2023 is 16th February 2023 for a total of 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

Q2. What is the qualification for India Post GDS?

India Post GDS Educational Qualifications includes Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects), studied local language, knowledge of computer, knowledge of cycling, and adequate means of livelihood.

Q3. What is age limit for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should be at least 18 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment. The upper age limit for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) is 40 years.

Take Free Online GRAMIN DAK SEVAK (GDS) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories