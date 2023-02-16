India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023: Age Limit, Qualification for 40889 Vacancies

India Post GDS Eligibility and Age Limit: Online Applications Ends Today on 16th February 2023 for recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India.

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023: India Post, world’s largest postal network under the Ministry of Communications (Govt. of India), is inviting online applications from eligible Indian candidates for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak across India. The India Post has released the official notification for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

A total of 40,889 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) have been announced. As per the official India Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF released on 27th January 2023, the last date to apply online for India Post GDS 2023 is 16th February 2023.

India Post GDS is an amazing opportunity for those who are looking for a future in government jobs. In this article, we have shared India Post GDS 2023 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, and Educational Qualification for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

India Post GDS 2023 Calendar

Candidates interested in participating in the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 must keep track of important application dates as announced:

India Post GDS 2023 Events Important Dates GDS Notification PDF Release Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application Start Date 27th January 2023 GDS Application End Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Fees Payment Last Date 16th February 2023 GDS Application Edit Dates 17th February to 19th February 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 Highlights

As per the official Notification PDF released, below we have shared all the important highlights of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023.

India Post GDS 2023 Highlights Recruitment Body India Post Name of Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Total Number of Vacancies 40889 Category Govt. Jobs

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria 2023

Candidates interested in appearing for the India Post GDS 2023 must ensure that they meet the age limit and educational qualifications. Below we have provided detailed information about who is eligible for the India Post GDS selection process.

India Post GDS Age Limit

There is a minimum and maximum age limit for applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023. Candidates should be at least 18 years to be eligible to apply online for GDS Recruitment. The upper age limit for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) is 40 years.

Criteria Age Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 40 years

NOTE: Age will be determined as on the last date of submission of application as per notification.

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) 5 years Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) No relaxation Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 10 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + OBC 13 years Persons with Disabilities (PwD) + SC/ST 15 years

NOTE:

(i) Applicants who wish to be considered against reserved vacancies or seek age relaxation, will have to submit requisite certificate from the competent authority in the prescribed Format. In case of failure to do so, their candidature will be cancelled.

(ii) There will be no relaxation in upper age limit to EWS applicants. However, the persons belonging to EWS who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC, ST and OBC shall get 10% reservation in engagement to the GDS posts.

India GDS Postal Educational Qualification

(a) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

(b) The applicant should have studied the local language i.e; (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects] as per the circle they are applying for.

(C) Other Essential Qualifications include:

(i) Knowledge of computer

(ii) Knowledge of cycling

(iii) Adequate means of livelihood

