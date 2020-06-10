India Post GDS Recruitment 2020 (4166 Vacancies): Check Eligibility & Selection Process

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: India Post is inviting online applications for the recruitment of 4166 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand circles. Apply online @ appost.in/gdsonline for Dak Sevak job in India Post Office. Over 4000 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive to the posts of Dak Sevak, Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) in Postal Circles of following states - Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand. Check here India Post Dak Sevak recruitment details including the application process, eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, required skills, selection process, job profile and salary structure.

India Post Dak Sevaks are responsible for handling the duties of the postal department. There are various posts under the Gramin Dak Sevak itself. Have a look at the total number of vacancies in various postal circles of India below. But, first know the important date of the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment:

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment: Important Dates

Event Date Start Date of Registration & Fee Payment 8 June 2020 Last Date of Registration & Fee Payment 7 July 2020

Here are the India Post GDS 2020 vacancy details:

Know the state-wise/circle-wise vacancy details of Gramin Dak Sevaks:

State Vacancy Madhya Pradesh 2384 Uttarakhand 724 Haryana 608 Total 4166

India Post GDS 2020: Application Process & Eligibility Criteria

Application Process for GDS

Visit appost.in/gdsonline

Click on ‘Registration’ & Fill Details

Pay fees

Fill Application Form

Upload documents

Submit

Offline Fee Payment: The Fee can be paid offline in the nearest post offices of the states. Click on the link below to know post offices that accept offline fees.

Eligibility Criteria & Educational Qualification

10th Pass with Passing Marks in Maths & English: Candidates should possess 10th standard pass certificate of Secondary School Examination of any recognised Board with passing marks in Mathematics and English. Merit will be given to candidates who had passed Xth class examination in the first attempt without compartment.

Knowledge of Local Language: Candidate should have studied the local or regional language at least up to 10th Class as a compulsory subject.

Basic Computer Knowledge: Candidates should possess the Certificate of Basic Computer Training Course of a minimum of 60 days from any Computer Training Institute.

Cycling knowledge: Candidates should know how to ride a cycle. In fact, the knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle will also be considered as eligible.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks’ Age Limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum is 40 years.

India Post Dak Sevak Selection Process

The India Post will be selecting the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on the basis of the automatically generated merit list. Only those candidates will be considered for appointment as GDS who fulfil the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

Role or Job Profile of Gramin Dak Sevak

The Gramin Dak Sevak (Rural Postal Service) of India Post Office is responsible for handling different works in the Postal department. They work in different posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Mail Deliverer, Mail Carrier, and Packer. Have a look at job profiles of all these GDS Posts:

GDS Branch Post Master: The BPM is the head of the branch and administers all the tasks performed at his or her branch and oversees all the financial transactions.

GDS Mail Deliverer: The deliverer is responsible for delivering the mails to the public. India Post office Mail Deliverer also performs the task of making public aware of government schemes.

GDS Mail Carrier: He or she carries the mail from the accounting office to Post Office branch and vice-a-versa.

GDS Packer: He or she assists mail deliverers and mail carriers by sorting and packing the mails according to the branches and offices.

Salary Structure or Pay Scale of GDS

The salary structure of the Gramin Dak Sevak is not similar to that of the regular departmental staff. The dak sevaks are paid on the basis of 'Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA)'. They are paid according to the number of working hours in the India Post Office.