Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022: Check Preparation Strategy for Reasoning & General Awareness

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam to be held from 24th July 2022 onwards for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Preparation Strategy: The Indian Air Force has received more than 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The IAF had released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch on 20th June 2022. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian citizens from 24th June to 5th July 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Exam Pattern 2022

Name of the Group Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks Exam Duration Airmen Science English 20 70 60 minutes Mathematics 25 Physics 25 Airmen Other than Science Reasoning & General Awareness 30 50 45 minutes English 20 Airmen Science & Other than Science Mathematics 25 100 85 minutes English 20 Reasoning & General Awareness 30 Physics 25

NOTE:

(i) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science subjects and other than Science subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system.

(ii) Marking pattern: One mark for every correct answer. Nil (0) marks for un-attempted question. 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

(iii) candidates are to qualify in each paper separately in science and other than science subjects. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.

How to Prepare Reasoning & General Awareness for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022?

Reasoning Preparation Tips

Reasoning Syllabus: Distance and Direction, Number Simplification, Area of Triangle, Square, and Rectangle, Coding-Decoding, Analogy and Odd One Out, Blood Relations, Number Puzzle and Coding, Non-Verbal Reasoning, Percentage, Inserting Correct Mathematical Sign, Fractions & Probability, Assigning Artificial Values to Mathematical Digit, Average, Ratio & Proportion, Simple Trigonometry, Time, Speed and Distance, Dictionary Words, Profit & Loss, Number Series, Mathematical Operations & Mutual Relation Problem, Youngest and Tallest Relation-based Questions, Time Sequence, Number and Ranking, Volume & Surface Area of Cone, Cylinder, Cuboid and Sphere.

Reasoning for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 Written Exam is one of the lengthiest and most time-consuming sections where the candidates in the groups Airmen Other than Science and Airmen Science & Other than Science will be tested for their problem-solving skills, accuracy, and speed. There will be a total of 30 questions in Reasoning & GA.

Practice is the key to strengthening reasoning skills. Understand the concept of solving number puzzles, blood relation, distance & direction sense (basic directions, Pythagoras theorem), non-verbal reasoning, coding-decoding, basics of volume & surface area of cone, cylinder, cuboid and sphere, area of triangle, square, and rectangle, etc. Solve as many previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes as possible to boost your performance. Take up any of these best books to prepare Reasoning for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal, Analytical Reasoning by M.K Pandey.

One should solve at least 10 to 20 Reasoning questions from different topics mentioned in the Reasoning syllabus. While solving questions related to Distance & Direction: Candidates should consider all eight directions and assume they are facing North to reduce limitations when solving. For rotation-based questions, one should assume the subject is rotating clockwise or anti-clockwise relative to the direction in which they are facing; Coding-Decoding: One should analyze the alphabets & numbers carefully to recognize if there is any pattern or rule for the elements mentioned in the questions. Always assess if the coding is in ascending or descending order; Blood Relation: Candidates are advised to break the statements in the Blood Relation questions into subparts using a family tree diagram. Start with the last person mentioned in the question. This will reduce the confusion. Never assume the gender if it is not mentioned in the question.

General Awareness Preparation Tips

General Awareness Syllabus: Current Affairs, General Science, Geography, History, Basic Computer Operations, Civics.

General Awareness for Indian Air Force Agnipath 2022 Written Exam is one of the scoring sections where candidates in the group Airmen Other than Science and Airmen Science & Other than Science will be tested for their General Knowledge including knowledge of current events, general science, etc. There will be a total of 30 questions in Reasoning & GA.

Candidates must focus on monthly current affairs, GK updates, important days, government schemes, awards & honours, international reports, important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, India’s gross domestic products (GDP), countries & currencies, summits & conferences, states & capitals, cabinet ministers, joint military exercises, obituaries, sports events, brand ambassadors, international organization, etc. Take up any of these best books for General Awareness for IAF Agnipath Written Exam such as Pratiyogita Darpan (magazines), Manorama Yearbook by Philip Mathew, General Awareness by Manohar Panday, Banking Awareness by Arihant Experts, and The Hindu, The Indian Express, The Economic Times newspapers.

To score high in Static GK questions, read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Personalities, important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sits, Art & Culture, National Parks, Bird Sanctuaries, Wildlife Sanctuaries, etc, list of longest rivers, highest mountains, sports winners (Indian), etc. Candidates are advised to revise all elementary subjects such as History, Geography, Civics, General Science, and Basic Computer Operations. Keep yourself updated with the past 4-6 months of current affairs.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Admit Card 2022

Please refer your registered online application for Agniveer Vayu 01/2022. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the city of exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' is available in your login on web portal.

Exam Date and Exam City Details