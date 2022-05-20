Indian Air Force LDC Recruitment 2022: Download IAF Group C Notification Here

Indian Air Force is hiring Lower Division Clerks (LDC).e Check eligibility, selection process, salary., application process and other details here.

Indian Air Force LDC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a notice regarding the recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) at the Air Force Record Office in the employment newspaper dated 21 May 2022. Candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format. The last date for submitting the IAF LDC Application is 20 June 2022.

Indian Air Force LDC Notification

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News (20 June 2022)

Indian Air Force LDC Vacancy Details

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Air Force LDC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

12th Class pass from a recognized Board.

A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wpm correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word).

Indian Air Force LDC Age Limit:

General : 18 – 25 Years

OBC : 18 – 28 Years

SC / ST : 18 – 30 Years

Selection Process for Indian Air Force LDC Recruitment 2022

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for a written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualifications.

There will be questions on General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness. The question cum answer paper will be in English and Hindi.

Further 100% weightage will be given for the written test. The Practical/Physical/Skill test will be of qualifying nature only and marks awarded therein will not be added to total marks while preparing the merit list.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Recruitment 2022 ?

The application should be submitted to “Presiding Officer, Civilian Recruitment Board, Air Force Record Office, Subroto Park, New Delhi-110010” within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement.