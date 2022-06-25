Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: 458 Vacancies for MTS and Other Posts

Indian Army ASC Centre is hiring 458 Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS, Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Station Officer, Fireman, Fire Engineer, Fire Fitter, Civilian Motor Driver and Cleaner.

Indian Army ASC Centre Recruitment 2022: The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor, MTS (Chowkidar), Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, MTS (Mali/Gardener), MTS (Messenger/Reno Operator), Station Officer, Fireman, Fire Engineer, Fire Fitter, Civilian Motor Driver, and Cleaner in the employment newspaper dated 25 June 2022.

More than four hundred vacancies are available under ASC Centre (South) and ASC Centre (North). Applicants can check the details related to the recruitment by scrolling down:

Also Read:

Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar (15 July 2022)

Indian Army ASC Centre Vacancy and Salary Details

Total - 458

Indian Army ASC Centre (South) Name of the Post Vacancies Salary Cook 16 Rs. 19,900 Civilian Catering Instructor (CCI) (only for Male Candidates) 33 Rs. 19,900 MTS (Chowkidar) (only for Male Candidates) 128 Rs. 18,000 Tin Smith (only for Male Candidates) 1 Rs. 19,900 EBR (only for Male Candidates) 2 Rs. 18,000 Barber (only for Male Candidates) 5 Rs. 18,000 Camp Guard (only for Male Candidates) 19 Rs. 18,000 MTS (Mali/ Gardner) (only for Male Candidates) 1 Rs. 18,000 MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator) 4 Rs. 18,000

Indian Army ASC Centre (North) Name of the Post Vacancies Salary Station Officer 1 Rs. 29,200 Fireman (only for Male Candidates) 59 Rs. 19,900 Fire Engine Driver 13 Rs. 21,700 Fire Fitter (only for Male Candidates) 3 Rs. 19,900 Civilian Motor Driver (only for Male Candidates) 153 Rs. 19,900 Cleaner 20 Rs. 18,000

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army ASC Centre Group C Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Tin Smith, Camp Guard, Camp Guard, MTS(Mali/ Gardener), MTS (Chowkidar), Fire Fitter, Cleaner - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.

EBR - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be able to carry out all canvas/ textile and leather repair and also replacement of equipments and boots.Should be proficient in trade work.

Barber - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work.Conversant with duties of respective trade with one year experience.

MTS (Messenger/ Reno Operator ) - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board. Should be proficient in trade work. Conversant with duties of respective trade with one year experience.

Station Officer - 12th passed from a recognised board.Senior Fire Supervisor Course from Defence Institute of Fire Research Ministry of Defence, New Delhi or the Sub Officers Course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur or any other similar recognised course. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers hose fittings and fire appliances and equipments like fire engines, trailer fire pumps, foam branches, etc.Must have served in a recognized civil or Defence Fire Brigades in a supervisory capacity for a minimum period of three years.

Fireman - 10th passed equivalent from recognised board. Must be conversant with the use and maintenance of all types of extinguishers, hose fittings and fire appliances and equipments fire engines, trailer, pumps, foam branches. Must be familiar with the use and maintenance of first-aid fire fighting appliances and Trailer Fire Pump.Must know elementary principles of Fire Fighting methods employed in fighting different types of fire. (v) Must be conversant with foot and appliance Fire Service Drills and be able to perform the task allotted to the members of fire crew.

Fire Engine Driver - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board.Should be proficient in trade work.Must have atleast three years experience of driving heavy vehicles and be in possession of valid driving licence.

Civilian Catering Instructor - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised board Diploma or Certificate in catering from any recognised institution.

Cook - 10th Passed or equivalent from recognised board. Must have knowledge of Indian Cooking and Proficiency in trade.

Civilian Motor Driver - Matriculation or equivalent from recognised Institution. Must possess valid driving licence for both heavy and light motor vehicles. Should have at least two years experience in driving motor vehicles.

Indian Army ASC Centre Group C Age Limit:

Tin Smith, EBR, Barber, Camp Guard, Mali/ Gardener, Messenger/ Reno operator, CCI, Cooks, Cleaner, FED, Fireman, Fire Fitter, Station Officer & Chowkidar - 18 to 25 years

Civilian Motor Driver - 18 to 27 years

Selection Process for Indian Army ASC Centre Group C Recruitment 2022

The selection process will comprise of Skill/Physical/Practical test and a written test, wherever necessary.

A merit list will be prepared for the selection of the candidates.

How to Apply for Indian Army ASC Centre Group C Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested can apply offline and send the application To, “The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC/ASC Centre (North)-1 ATC Agram Post, Bangalore -07”.