Indian Army JAG 2021 Recruitment Notification Out: Apply Online for SSC NT 27 Course @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army JAG Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army has released a notification for JAG Entry Scheme 27th Course (Oct 2021), Short Service Commission (NT) Course. Unmarried male and female candidates can apply for Indian Army JAG 2021 through online mode on official website of Indian Army (joinindianarmy.nic.in) from 06 May to 04 June 2021.

Candidates seeking to apply for JAG 2021 Course should possesses Bachelor’s Degree in Law. More details such as age limit, qualification, experience, selection process, salary and application process are given below.

Indian Army JAG Notification Download

Indian Army JAG Online Application Link

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 06 May 2021 from 3 PM

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Army JAG: 04 June 2021 till 3 PM

Indian Army JAG Vacancy Details

Men – 6 Posts

Women – 2 Posts

Indian Army JAG Salary:

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs, 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier - Level 13A Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General Level 14 Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m. fixed

Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA - Rs 56,100/-p.m

Indian Army JAG Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Minimum 55% aggregate marks in LLB Degree (three years professional after graduation or five years after 10+2 examination). The candidates should be eligible for registration as an advocate with Bar Council of India/State. Candidate should be from a College/University recognized by Bar Council of India.

Indian Army JAG Age Limit:

21 to 27 years as on 01 Jul 2021 (Born not earlier than 02 Jul 1994 and not later than 01 Jul 2000; both dates inclusive).

Nationality:

A candidate must either be: (i) A citizen of India, or (ii) A subject of Nepal, (iii) A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii) and (iii) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India. Certificate of eligibility will, however, not be necessary in the case of candidates who are Gorkha subjects of Nepal.

Selection Criteria for Indian Army JAG 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting of Applications: Shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB Interview. Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on official website of Directorate General of Recruiting i.e, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in Medical Examination: Those who qualify in the SSB will undergo medical test. Merit List - It is to be noted that mere qualifying at the SSB interview does not confirm final selection. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained by the candidate at SSB interview

How to Apply for Indian Army JAG 2021 ?