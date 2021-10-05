Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021: Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course (April 2022) has been released by Short Service Commission (NT) on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Check Details Here.

Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has issued a notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course (April 2022) Short Service Commission (NT) for Men & Women (Including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel) on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Unmarried Male and Unmarried Female candidates can apply for Indian Army NCC 51 Course from 05 October 2021. The last of application is 03 November 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 05 October 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 03 November 2021

Indian Army NCC 51 Vacancy Details

NCC Men - 50 (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

NCC Women - 05 (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Indian Army NCC 51 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders - Graduation with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing which their candidature will be CANCELLED.

Service in NCC. Should have served for minimum two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC.

Grading - Should have obtained minimum of ‘B' Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course.

Indian Army NCC 51 Age Limit:

19 to 25 years

Indian Army NCC 51 Salary:

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500

Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900

Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400

Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900

Brigadier - Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600

Major General - Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG - Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100

Lt Gen HAG+Scale - Level 16, Rs. 2,05,400 - 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig Rs. 15,500/- p.m. fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA.

For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) - 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive).

Selection Process for Indian Army NCC 51 Posts

Shortlisted candidates will be called by SSB for two stage selection procedure to be held at Selection Centres, Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB).

How to Apply for Indian Army NCC 51 Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ (Registrations not required, if already registered on joinindianarmy.nic.in).

Indian Army NCC 51 Notification

Indian Army NCC 51 Online Application