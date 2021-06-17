Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 50th Course (Oct 2021) @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army has published a recruitment notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 50th course (October 2021) Short Service Commission (NT) on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Details Here

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021: Indian Army has published a recruitment notification for NCC Special Entry Scheme 50th course (October 2021) Short Service Commission (NT). Eligible unmarried male and unmarried female (including wards of battle casualties of army personnel) can apply online for India Army NCC Entry 2021 on or before 15 July 2021 on official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army NCC 50th Special Entry Notification



Indian Army NCC 50th Special Entry Online Application Link

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 28 January 2021

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 55

NCC Men – 50 Posts (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only). NCC Women – 5 Posts (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Salary

Lieutenant - Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Captain - Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 - 1,93,900 Major - Level 11 Rs. 69,400 - 2,07,200 Lieutenant Colonel - Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 - 2,12,400 Colonel - Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 - 2,15,900 Brigadier - Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 - 2,17,600 Major General - Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 Lieutenant General HAG - Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100 Lt Gen HAG+Scale - Level 16, Rs. 2,05,400 - 2,24,400 VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) - Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed) Military Service Pay (MSP) - MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig ₹ 15,500/- p.m. fixed. Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA.

NCC Special Entry 2021 Age Limit:

For NCC candidates (including wards of Battle Casualties) - 19 to 25 years as on 01 Jul 2021 (born not earlier than 02 Jul 1996 and not later than 01 Jul 2002; both dates inclusive).

Indian Army NCC Special Entry Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For NCC 'C' Certificate Holders: Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Service in NCC: Should have worked for minimum of three years (wef 22 Feb 2013 to onwards till date)or two years (23 May 2008 till 21 Feb 2013) in the senior Division/Wing of NCC Grading: Should have obtained minimum of ‘B' Grade in ‘C’ Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’ Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the course. For Ward of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel:Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50%. NCC 'C' certificate not required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

Selection Process for Indian Army NCC Special Entry

Shortlisting of Applications - Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) reserves the right for shortlisting of applications, without assigning any reason. After shortlisting of applications, the Centre allotment will be intimated to candidates via their email SSB Interview - Only shortlisted eligible candidates will undergo SSB at Selection Centres, Allahabad(UP), Bhopal(MP), Bangalore (Karnataka) and Kapurthala (PB). Call up letter for SSB interview will be issued by respective Selection Centre on candidates’ registered e-mail id and SMS only. Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage I will go to Stage II. Those who fail in stage I will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interview is five days and details of the same are available on official website of Directorate General of Recruiting ie www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. Medical Exam - Candidates who get recommended after Stage II shall be called for Medical Exam Merit List - The candidates who pass the medical test will be issued joining letter on the basis of merit

How to apply for Indian Army NCC 50 Special Entry 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online on joinindianarmy.nic.in latest by 15 July 2021.

