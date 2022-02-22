Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for MTS Posts till 11 March, 10th pass eligible

Indian Army has invited application to the recruitment of MTS Posts. Check here eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details of the notification.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Integrated HQ MOD has invited application to the recruitment of MTS Posts. Innterested and eligible canddidates can apply for Indian Army MTS Posts till 11 March 2022. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details of the notification.

Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022 Important dates:

Commencement of the online application process: 19 February 2022

Last daate for online application- 11 Mrch 2022

Indian Army MTS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have Matricualtion/10th pass or equivalent certificate.

Conversant with duties of House keeping with six month Experience Crtificate from Civil/Govt. Office.

Candidates should be able to perform multiple tasks as MTS other than trade specific.

Selection Process for Indian Army MTS Post:

The selection will comprises 4 phase:

Document Verification (Screening)

Written Exam

Medical Examination

Interview

Scheme of Examination- A written test will be held at Delhi which will have question of the leval of class 10th for the post of MTS (Safaiwala) followed by practical examination. Candidates appering for written test would be also be subjected to Practical Examination.

Place of Written Test and Practical Test- The written examination and practical will be held at Integrated HQ MoD (Army) Camp, Rao Tula Marg, New Delhi-110010.

Official Notification

How to Apply for Indian Army MTS Posts:

Candidates can apply in prescribed format along with photocopies of Ceritifcate/Testiminial in support of age, qualification, experience, profession, caste certificate, domicile and recent passport size photograph duly attested by Gazetted Officer. The filled up application form need to be send at HQ Mod (Army) Camp, Rao Ram Marg, NEW Delhi-110010 on or before 11 March 2022.