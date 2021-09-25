Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021: Submit Your Application before 18 Nov, Notification @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army is inviting offline application from qualified male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps.

Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Army is inviting offline application from qualified male veterinary graduates for Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps. The last date for submitting Indian Army Offline Application is 18 November 2021.

Indian Army SSC Notification is published on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can check age limit, educational qualification, selection criteria, application process and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last Date of submission of application - 18 November 2021

Indian Army SSC RVC Vacancy Details

Short Service Commission (SSC) in Remount Veterinary Corps

Indian Army SSC RVC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

BV.Sc/BVSc & AH degree from any of the recognized India University or its equivalent foreign degree candidate must possess recognized veterinary qualification second schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act, 1964

Applicant should be a citizen of India.

Indian Army SSC Age Limit

21 to 32 years of age

Indian Army SSC RVC Selection Process

Short Listing of Applications: Initial screening and short sling applications will be done at Directorate General Remount Veterinary Services, Integrated HQ of MoD (Army) before forwarding them to Die Gen Recruiting of HQ of MoD (Amy) Common reasons for rejection of applications during screening are mentioned on notification pdf. SSB interview: Candidates whose applications are found in under detailed to appear for the Service Selection Board on a specified date detailed instructions along with date and place of SSB will be intimately directly by De Gen Recruiting, IHQ of MoD (Army). Merit list: Merit list of the candidates recommended by the SSB and declared medically f be prepared it is to be noted that mere qualifying at the SSB interview does not confirm final selection Merit list will be prepared or the basis of marks obtained by the candidate at SSBs only and in such h educational qualifications, previous achievements have no role to play.

How to apply for Indian Army SSC RVC Recruitment 2021 ?

Application on plain paper (21 cm x 36 cm) duly typed as per the format given in the advertisement. The envelope containing application should be ‘Superscribed in Red Ink indicating clearly “Application for Short Serve Commission in RVC”.

Application should be posted by ordinary registered or speed post to reach at the following address Directorate General Remount Veterinary Services (RV-1), OMG’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters of MoD (Army), West Block 3, Ground Floor, Wing No-4, RK Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Indian Army SSC RVC Notification Download