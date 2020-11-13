Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020 Notification Out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in for Navik (DB) 10th Entry 01/2021 Batch, Apply from 30 Nov

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Indian Coast Guard has recently published a notification for recruitment to the post of Navik (Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)) 10th Entry vacancies in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union for 01/2021 Batch. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format the online mode at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) 10th Entry Batch Online Form 2020 will be available from 30 November 2020 to 7 December 2020 at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th pass qualification with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central/State Government. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 November 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 7 December 2020

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Navik (Domestic Branch) 10th Entry – 01/2021 Batch - 50 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass qualification with 50% marks in aggregate from a board of Education recognized by Central/State Government.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 18 to 22 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The 'Online' Applications will be sorted out Centre wise. The conduct of test is planned during the month of Early Jan 2021. The written examination will be of objective type, which will generally cover subjects Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs & General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal & Non-Verbal). Those who qualify written examination will undergo Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Initial Medical Examination (Preliminary).

The testing procedure will take 2-3 days. Physically Challenged candidates are not eligible to apply for this examination. Physical Fitness Test (PFT). PFT will be conducted for all those who qualify the written tests. All candidates are advised to be in possession of sport rig (Shoe, T-shirt, Trouser etc).

Download Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Apply Online - link to active on 30 November

Official Website

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at joinindiacoastguard.gov.in from 30 Nov to 07 Dec 2020 till 1700 Hrs. Candidates have to upload the photograph and signature in .jpeg format (image quality 200 dpi). The size of the photograph and signature must be between 10 kb to 40 kb and 10 kb to 30 kb respectively. On completion of filling application, check your filled details once again prior to clicking on the Submit button.