Indian Navy Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme 2021 @joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2020: Indian Navy has published the recruitment notification for for a four year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme 2021. Interested unmarried male candidates, who have appeared for JEE (Main) -2020 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam, can apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2020 on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in from 06 October 2020. The last date for submitting Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry 2021 is 20 October 2020.

The selected candidates will be distributed among Education, Executive and Technical branches of Indian Navy on completion of their course at INA.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 06 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application - 20 October 2020

Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) 2021 Vacancy Details

10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Jan 2021

Education Branch - 05 Posts

Executive & Technical Branch - 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) 2021 Scheme

Educational Qualification:

Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII)

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) -2020 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam. Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) - 2020 All India Rank published by NTA

Age Limit:

Born between 02 Jul 2001 and 01 Jan 2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process for Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) 2021

The selection will be done on the basis of SSB Interview. SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal / Kolkata / Visakhapatnam from Nov – Jan 2020.

SSB interview will be conducted in two stages. Stage I test consists of Intelligence test, Picture Perception and Group Discussion. Candidates who fail to qualify in Stage I will be routed back on the same day. Stage II test comprises Psychological testing, Group testing and Interview which will last for 04 days. Successful candidates will thereafter undergo Medical Examination (approx duration 03-05 working days).

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 10+2 (B.Tech) 2021 ?

Candidates are to register and submit their application on the recruitment website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in from 06 October to 20 October 2020.

Indian Navy 10+2 (B.Tech) 2021 Notification PDF

Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Entry Application Form - 06 October 2020

