Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 For 275 Vacancies at Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam: Check Eligibility

Indian Navy has invited online application for the 275 Apprentice Post on its official website.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification : Indian Navy has invited online application for the 275 vacancies for Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam under Trade Apprentices (2023- 24 Batch) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 January 2023.



Selection for the Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification will be based on written examination. The written examination would be objective type consist of 50 questions (Mathematics 20, General Science 20, General Knowledge 10), with each question carrying one and half (1½) marks. Candidates in the order of merit of written examination would be called for interview in various reservation categories and trades.

Notification Details Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job:

Adv. No: DAS (V) / 01 / 22

Important Date Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 02 January 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application with Documents: 09 Jan 2023

Written examination for all trades at DAS(Vzg): 28 February 2023 AM

Declaration of written exam results at DAS(Vzg): 03 March 2023 PM



Vacancy Details Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Electronics Mechanic-36

Fitter-33

Sheet Metal Worker-33

Carpenter-27

Mechanic (Diesel)-23

Pipe Fitter-23

Electrician-21

R & A/C Mechanic-15

Welder (Gas & Electric)-15

Machinist-12

Painter (General)-12

Instrument Mechanic-10

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance-10

Foundryman-05

Eligibility Criteria Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have 10th pass with ITI in the concerned disciplines.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/age limit and other update for the posts.

How To Download: Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Visit the official website of Indian Navy-https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/ Go to the Civilian/Recruitment & Result Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Enrollment of Designated Trade Apprentices (2023- 24 Batch) at Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam - 530 014 (AP)PDF file that opens in new window. To know how to open PDF file refer Help section located at bottom of the site.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download Naval Dockyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

How To Apply Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Visit to the official website of Apprenticeship Training at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in web portal under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and follow the process given below to apply.