Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 275 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification: Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under the Indian Navy has invited online applications for the Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 275 Apprentice posts are to be filled in various disciplines including Fitter, Mechanic (Diesel), Electrician, Painter (General), Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and others. Last date of receipt of applications for the recruitment drive is January 01, 2024.

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam scheduled on February 28, 2024 across the country. Shortlisting of candidates for written exam will be based on marks secured in SSC/ Matriculation and ITI, in a ratio of 70:30 and a merit list will be drawn up. You can check the short notification for a detailed selection process.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of receipt of applications January 01, 2024 Written examination for all trades at DAS (Vzg) February 28, 2024 Declaration of written exam results at DAS (Vzg) March 02, 2024 Interview Date March 05-08, 2024



Indian Navy Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

Electronics Mechanic-36

Fitter-33

Sheet Metal Worker-33'

Carpenter-27

Mechanic (Diesel)-23

Pipe Fitter-23

Electrician-21

Painter (General)-16

R & A/C Mechanic-15Welder

(Gas & Electric)-15

Machinist-12

Instrument Mechanic-10

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance-6

Foundryman-5 Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Overview Organization Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under / Indian Navy Post Name Apprentice Vacancies 275 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Written examination date February 28, 2024 Last Date for Online Application January 01, 2024 Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://indiannavy.nic.in/

Educational Qualification For Indian Navy Jobs 2023

Candidates should have SSC / Matric / Std X with minimum percentage 50% (aggregate).

ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with minimum percentage 65% (aggregate)

According to the notification, candidates passed during Covid19 pandemic having certificates without marks/ grade points/ pass percentage shall be made eligible separately for appearing in the written examination subject to fulfilling other eligibility criteria.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Minimum age is 14 years and for hazardous occupations it is 18 years according to ‘The Apprentices Act 1961. Accordingly, candidates born on or before 02 May 2010 are eligible.

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Stipend

Rs.7700/- for one year

Rs.8050/- for two years



Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For Indian Navy Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.