Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 275 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility & Selection Process

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 Notification: Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under the Indian Navy has invited online applications for the Apprentice posts on its official website. A total of 275 Apprentice posts are to be filled in various disciplines including Fitter, Mechanic (Diesel), Electrician, Painter (General), Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and others. Last date of receipt of applications for the recruitment drive is January 01, 2024.

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam scheduled on February 28, 2024 across the country. Shortlisting of candidates for written exam will be based on marks secured in SSC/ Matriculation and ITI, in a ratio of 70:30 and a merit list will be drawn up. You can check the short notification for a detailed selection process. 

Shiv Khera

Indian Navy  Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of receipt of applications  January 01, 2024
Written examination for all trades at DAS (Vzg) February 28, 2024 
Declaration of written exam results at DAS (Vzg) March 02, 2024 
Interview Date  March 05-08, 2024


Indian Navy Jobs 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Electronics Mechanic-36
  • Fitter-33
  • Sheet Metal Worker-33'
  • Carpenter-27
  • Mechanic (Diesel)-23
  • Pipe Fitter-23
  • Electrician-21
  • Painter (General)-16
  • R & A/C Mechanic-15Welder
  • (Gas & Electric)-15
  • Machinist-12
  • Instrument Mechanic-10
  • Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance-6
  • Foundryman-5

    Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Overview

    Organization     Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under / Indian Navy 
    Post Name     Apprentice
    Vacancies     275
    Category     Govt Jobs
    Job Location     All India
    Written examination  date February 28, 2024 
    Last Date for Online Application  January 01, 2024
    Mode of Apply     Online
    Official Website     https://indiannavy.nic.in/

 

Educational Qualification  For Indian Navy Jobs 2023

  • Candidates should have SSC / Matric / Std X with minimum percentage 50% (aggregate).
  • ITI (NCVT/SCVT) with minimum percentage 65% (aggregate)
  • According to the notification, candidates passed during Covid19 pandemic having certificates without marks/ grade points/ pass percentage shall be made eligible separately for appearing in the written examination subject to fulfilling other eligibility criteria.
  • You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
     

    Indian Navy  Recruitment 2023: Age Limit 

  • Minimum age is 14 years and for hazardous occupations it is 18 years according to ‘The Apprentices Act 1961. Accordingly, candidates born on or before 02 May 2010 are eligible.
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Stipend

How To Apply For Indian Navy  Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Candidates have to first register themselves in an online portal at www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in under National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS).
  • Step 2: Before registration, candidates must ensure that name and date of birth in both Aadhar card and SSC / matriculation certificate are the same.
  • Step 3: Open www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in, web portal Click on ‘Register’ module in the home page and click on ‘Candidate’ form drop down menu.
  • Step 4: Candidate registration page would open and fill up the all basic details like name, DOB, valid e-mail address, mobile number etc. correctly and submit.
  • Step 5: After registration, login to www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in web portal with the username (registered mail id) and password. Enter educational details, contact address, trade preference, Aadhar, PAN & bank details, community etc., upload all supporting documents and validate Aadhar number to complete 100% profile completion.
  • Step 6:  After applying for trade, take printout of complete profile for forwarding to DAS (Vzg) along with application.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

January 01, 2024 is the last date to apply for these posts.

What are the Jobs in Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under the Indian Navy has invited online applications for the 275 Apprentice posts on its official website.
