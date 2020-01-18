Indian Navy Sailor Result 2020 out @joinindiannavy.gov.in, Check Indian Navy Sailor AA & SSR PFT Merit List Here

Indian Navy Sailor Result 2020: Indian Navy has released Indian Navy Sailor Result 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in the Indian Navy Sailor Exam 2020 can check their result on the official website of Indian Navy.i.e.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy Sailor AA & SSR PFT Merit List is available on the official website. Candidates can check roll number wise result in the below-provided link.

All shortlisted candidates are eligible for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which will be held in February 2020 and call letters for the same will be allotted tentatively one week before online examination.

The Physical Fitness Test is mandatory for selection. It will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squats (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups. Those who will qualify PFT will be called for Medical Test. The qualifying cut off marks for appearing in PFT & Preliminary Recruitment Medical may vary from State to State for SSR or AA entry.

Indian Navy Sailor Result 2020 SSR & AA Feb 2020 PFT Merit List



