RPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 356 Agriculture Officer, ARO and Other Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer, Assistant Professor and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before the last date of application.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for RPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RPSC Recruitment 2020 for Agriculture Officer and ARO Posts: 12 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application for RPSC Asst. Professor & Sr. Demonstrator Recruitment 2020: 10 February 2020

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Agriculture Officer: 63 Posts

Agriculture Research Officer: 24 Posts

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality/Super Speciality) – 176 Posts

Senior Demonstrator – 93 Posts

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Officer: Candidate must have a Post Graduate Degree in Agriculture or Horticulture from a recognized University and also having a working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Rajasthan Culture.

Agriculture Research Officer: Candidate must have an M.Sc. in Chemistry or Soil Science from a recognized University.

Senior Demonstrator – MBBS/M.Sc. in the relevant subject.

RPSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification for Agriculture Officer and ARO Posts



RPSC Asst. Professor & Sr. Demonstrator Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for RPSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before the closure of the application. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for their reference.

