Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 Online Application Last Day Today, Apply Online @indiannavy.gov.in

An important update for Indian Navy aspiring candidates. The Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 Online Application is closing today. All such interested candidates who haven't applied yet for INET 2021 SSC Officer Entry can apply through the online mode at the official website of Indian Navy, i.e. joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates wiling to apply online for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 should note that only those candidates can apply who have graduated or are in final year of the applicable qualifying degree.

Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 is being conducted by the Navy for the selection of candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in various branches / entries for Course commencing January 2021 at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

The Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 notification was released during the last week of November 2019 and online application was started on 29 November.

Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech Degree can apply under Technical and Executive Branch while for Education Branch, the candidate should have B.E./M.Sc. Degree in the concerned subject. Candidates are advised to check this notification for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2019 Notification Details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2019: 29 November 2019

Last date for submission of online application for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2019: 19 December 2019

Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive Branch:

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC) – 6 Posts

SSC ATC – 4 Posts

SSC Observer – 6 Posts

SSC Pilot – 3 Posts

SSC Pilot (Other than MR) – 6 Posts

SSC Logistics – 11 Posts

SSC X (IT) – 10 Posts

SSC General Science/Hydro Cadre – 30 Posts

Technical Branch:

SSC Engineering Branch (General Science) – 26 Posts

SSC Electrical Branch (General Service) – 27 Posts

Education Branch:

SSC Education: 15 Posts

Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SSC Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), SSC ATC – B.E./B.Tech in the concerned subject with a minimum of 60% Marks.

SSC Logistics – Candidate must have B.E./B.Tech. Degree from AICTE from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% Marks in Computer Science/Computer Engineering/IT/M.Sc./MCA.

SSC General Science/Hydro Cadre – B.E./B.Tech. in any discipline with first class from AICTE recognized University.

Technical Branch:

Technical Branch: SSC Engineering Branch (General Science), SSC Electrical Branch (General Service) – B.E./B.Tech. from AICTE recognized University with 60% Marks.

Education Branch:

SSC Education: Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech./M.Sc. Degree are eligible to apply.

(Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more details regarding the posts and educational qualification.)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Direct Link to Apply



Official Website



Selection Procedure for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021

Interested candidates will be selected on the basis of written test which will be tentatively held in February 2020 and the admit cards for the same will be allotted in the last week of January 2020 or first week of February 2020.

How to apply for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts of SSC Officers through the online mode. The online applications for Short Service Commission Officers will be filled up by 19 December 2019.

Application Fee for Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2021

