Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Process for 1531 Vacancies

Created On: Mar 9, 2022 19:47 IST
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from  21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply, Application Fee.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

16th February 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

22nd February 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

22nd March 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Vacancy

Interested candidates can refer to the tables below for Detailed Vacancies (Designated Trades & Non-Designated Trades) across different categories.

Indian Navy Tradesman (Designated Trades)

Trades Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Electrical Fitter

27

14

38

16

69

164

Electro Plater

02

-

02

-

06

10

Engine Fitter

28

14

37

16

68

163

Foundry

01

-

01

-

04

06

Pattem Maker

-

01

02

-

05

08

ICE Fitter

14

05

32

12

47

110

Instrument Fitter

03

01

07

02

18

31

Machinist

09

04

19

07

31

70

Millwright Fitter

08

03

13

04

23

51

Painter

04

04

12

06

27

53

Plater

09

02

12

09

28

60

Sheet Metal Worker

01

-

02

01

06

10

Pipe Fitter

12

08

17

07

33

n

Rel & AC Fitter

06

02

13

05

20

46

Tailor

01

01

03

01

11

17

welder

13

06

29

08

33

89

Radar Fitter

04

01

10

03

19

37

Radio Fitter

03

02

06

01

09

21

Rigger

07

04

12

06

26

55

Shipwright

17

04

25

10

46

102

Indian Navy Tradesman (Non-Designated Trades)

Trades Name

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total

Blacksmith

01

-

02

-

04

07

Boiler Maker

03

01

05

02

10

21

CivilWorks

05

02

11

03

17

38

Computer Fitter

01

01

03

01

06

12

Electronic Fitter

06

03

12

04

22

47

Gyro Fitter

-

-

02

-

05

07

Machinery Control Fitter

01

-

02

-

05

08

Sonar Fitter

01

01

04

01

12

19

Weapon Fitter

08

02

13

04

20

47

Hot Insulator

-

-

-

-

03

03

Ship Fitter

02

-

05

02

08

17

GT Fitter

05

02

08

03

18

36

ICE Fitter Crane

13

05

26

07

38

89

TOTAL

215

93

385

141

697

1531

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility: Educational Qualification, Age Limitation

Educational Qualification

(i) 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Institute or Board with knowledge of English.

(ii) Apprentice Training in the respective Trade OR Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

NOTE: Educational qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Appointing Authority in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

Age Limit

Between 18 and 25 years

(a) Relaxable for Government Servants upto 40 years in accordance with instructions or orders issued by Central Government from time to time and further relaxable for 5 years, as in the caste of Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes.

(b) Relaxable to apprentices to the extent of the period for which the apprentice had undergone training.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Selection Process

Candidates applying for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 should know that the recruitment will be carried out by the selection of ex-Naval apprentices (ex-apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) and having age criteria as mentioned under ‘Age Limit’.

Candidates should possess their Apprenticeship Certificate issued by either the National Council of Vocational Training or a Naval Apprentice School depicting marks.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply

(a) Interested candidates can apply online through the Indian Navy website (Join Navy > Ways to Join > Civilian > Tradesman Skilled) or click below the Apply Online link for the post of Tradesman Skilled.

(b) The Online application process have the following steps. Candidates have to complete all the steps for successful submission of application and registration of their candidature.

Step 1: Register online for generating Login ID & Password

Step 2: Login using the Login ID and Password generated in Step 1

Step 3: Fill in the detailed Application Form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents including photo and signature

Step 5: Preview/Print Application

Step 6: Submit the Application

(c) The following certificates are mandatorily required to be uploaded in pdf format and each file size should not exceed 400 KB:

(i) Proof of Date of Birth (Matriculation certificate/ Birth certificate)

(ii) 10th std./SSC Certificate/ Marksheet issued from a recognised Institute or Board.

(iii) DAS certificates to be uploaded by all Optional Trade-01 (OT-01) and Optional Trade-02 (OT-02) batch apprentices of DAS, Mumbai and NCVT Apprenticeship certificate by all other apprentices.

(iv) Proof of Identity (Passport/ Aadhaar/ Driving License/ Govt issued ID)

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply Detailed PDF

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies are there in Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Vacancies: A total of 1531 Tradesman Skilled ‘Group C’ vacancies across different categories.

Q2. What is the age limit for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Age Limit: 18 years to 25 years.

Q3. What is the educational qualification for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Education Qualification: (i) 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Institute or Board with knowledge of English and (ii) Apprentice Training in the respective Trade OR Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Q4. What is the last date to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Last Date to Apply is 20th March 2022.

Q5. What is the selection process for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Selection Process will be carried by selection of ex-Naval apprentices (ex-apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) and having age criteria as mentioned under ‘Age Limit’.

