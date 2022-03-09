Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Process for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from 21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply, Application Fee.
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
16th February 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
22nd February 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
22nd March 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam
|
To be announced
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Vacancy
Interested candidates can refer to the tables below for Detailed Vacancies (Designated Trades & Non-Designated Trades) across different categories.
Indian Navy Tradesman (Designated Trades)
|
Trades Name
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Electrical Fitter
|
27
|
14
|
38
|
16
|
69
|
164
|
Electro Plater
|
02
|
-
|
02
|
-
|
06
|
10
|
Engine Fitter
|
28
|
14
|
37
|
16
|
68
|
163
|
Foundry
|
01
|
-
|
01
|
-
|
04
|
06
|
Pattem Maker
|
-
|
01
|
02
|
-
|
05
|
08
|
ICE Fitter
|
14
|
05
|
32
|
12
|
47
|
110
|
Instrument Fitter
|
03
|
01
|
07
|
02
|
18
|
31
|
Machinist
|
09
|
04
|
19
|
07
|
31
|
70
|
Millwright Fitter
|
08
|
03
|
13
|
04
|
23
|
51
|
Painter
|
04
|
04
|
12
|
06
|
27
|
53
|
Plater
|
09
|
02
|
12
|
09
|
28
|
60
|
Sheet Metal Worker
|
01
|
-
|
02
|
01
|
06
|
10
|
Pipe Fitter
|
12
|
08
|
17
|
07
|
33
|
n
|
Rel & AC Fitter
|
06
|
02
|
13
|
05
|
20
|
46
|
Tailor
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
01
|
11
|
17
|
welder
|
13
|
06
|
29
|
08
|
33
|
89
|
Radar Fitter
|
04
|
01
|
10
|
03
|
19
|
37
|
Radio Fitter
|
03
|
02
|
06
|
01
|
09
|
21
|
Rigger
|
07
|
04
|
12
|
06
|
26
|
55
|
Shipwright
|
17
|
04
|
25
|
10
|
46
|
102
Indian Navy Tradesman (Non-Designated Trades)
|
Trades Name
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total
|
Blacksmith
|
01
|
-
|
02
|
-
|
04
|
07
|
Boiler Maker
|
03
|
01
|
05
|
02
|
10
|
21
|
CivilWorks
|
05
|
02
|
11
|
03
|
17
|
38
|
Computer Fitter
|
01
|
01
|
03
|
01
|
06
|
12
|
Electronic Fitter
|
06
|
03
|
12
|
04
|
22
|
47
|
Gyro Fitter
|
-
|
-
|
02
|
-
|
05
|
07
|
Machinery Control Fitter
|
01
|
-
|
02
|
-
|
05
|
08
|
Sonar Fitter
|
01
|
01
|
04
|
01
|
12
|
19
|
Weapon Fitter
|
08
|
02
|
13
|
04
|
20
|
47
|
Hot Insulator
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03
|
03
|
Ship Fitter
|
02
|
-
|
05
|
02
|
08
|
17
|
GT Fitter
|
05
|
02
|
08
|
03
|
18
|
36
|
ICE Fitter Crane
|
13
|
05
|
26
|
07
|
38
|
89
|
TOTAL
|
215
|
93
|
385
|
141
|
697
|
1531
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility: Educational Qualification, Age Limitation
Educational Qualification
(i) 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Institute or Board with knowledge of English.
(ii) Apprentice Training in the respective Trade OR Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.
NOTE: Educational qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Appointing Authority in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.
Age Limit
Between 18 and 25 years
(a) Relaxable for Government Servants upto 40 years in accordance with instructions or orders issued by Central Government from time to time and further relaxable for 5 years, as in the caste of Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes.
(b) Relaxable to apprentices to the extent of the period for which the apprentice had undergone training.
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Selection Process
Candidates applying for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 should know that the recruitment will be carried out by the selection of ex-Naval apprentices (ex-apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) and having age criteria as mentioned under ‘Age Limit’.
Candidates should possess their Apprenticeship Certificate issued by either the National Council of Vocational Training or a Naval Apprentice School depicting marks.
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply
(a) Interested candidates can apply online through the Indian Navy website (Join Navy > Ways to Join > Civilian > Tradesman Skilled) or click below the Apply Online link for the post of Tradesman Skilled.
(b) The Online application process have the following steps. Candidates have to complete all the steps for successful submission of application and registration of their candidature.
Step 1: Register online for generating Login ID & Password
Step 2: Login using the Login ID and Password generated in Step 1
Step 3: Fill in the detailed Application Form
Step 4: Upload all the required documents including photo and signature
Step 5: Preview/Print Application
Step 6: Submit the Application
(c) The following certificates are mandatorily required to be uploaded in pdf format and each file size should not exceed 400 KB:
(i) Proof of Date of Birth (Matriculation certificate/ Birth certificate)
(ii) 10th std./SSC Certificate/ Marksheet issued from a recognised Institute or Board.
(iii) DAS certificates to be uploaded by all Optional Trade-01 (OT-01) and Optional Trade-02 (OT-02) batch apprentices of DAS, Mumbai and NCVT Apprenticeship certificate by all other apprentices.
(iv) Proof of Identity (Passport/ Aadhaar/ Driving License/ Govt issued ID)
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Apply Online