Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Process for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Registration Open. Eligibility, How to Apply, Selection Process for 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies in Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from 21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam Date, Vacancy, Eligibility, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply, Application Fee.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 16th February 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 22nd February 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 22nd March 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Vacancy

Interested candidates can refer to the tables below for Detailed Vacancies (Designated Trades & Non-Designated Trades) across different categories.

Indian Navy Tradesman (Designated Trades)

Trades Name SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Electrical Fitter 27 14 38 16 69 164 Electro Plater 02 - 02 - 06 10 Engine Fitter 28 14 37 16 68 163 Foundry 01 - 01 - 04 06 Pattem Maker - 01 02 - 05 08 ICE Fitter 14 05 32 12 47 110 Instrument Fitter 03 01 07 02 18 31 Machinist 09 04 19 07 31 70 Millwright Fitter 08 03 13 04 23 51 Painter 04 04 12 06 27 53 Plater 09 02 12 09 28 60 Sheet Metal Worker 01 - 02 01 06 10 Pipe Fitter 12 08 17 07 33 n Rel & AC Fitter 06 02 13 05 20 46 Tailor 01 01 03 01 11 17 welder 13 06 29 08 33 89 Radar Fitter 04 01 10 03 19 37 Radio Fitter 03 02 06 01 09 21 Rigger 07 04 12 06 26 55 Shipwright 17 04 25 10 46 102

Indian Navy Tradesman (Non-Designated Trades)

Trades Name SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Blacksmith 01 - 02 - 04 07 Boiler Maker 03 01 05 02 10 21 CivilWorks 05 02 11 03 17 38 Computer Fitter 01 01 03 01 06 12 Electronic Fitter 06 03 12 04 22 47 Gyro Fitter - - 02 - 05 07 Machinery Control Fitter 01 - 02 - 05 08 Sonar Fitter 01 01 04 01 12 19 Weapon Fitter 08 02 13 04 20 47 Hot Insulator - - - - 03 03 Ship Fitter 02 - 05 02 08 17 GT Fitter 05 02 08 03 18 36 ICE Fitter Crane 13 05 26 07 38 89 TOTAL 215 93 385 141 697 1531

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility: Educational Qualification, Age Limitation

Educational Qualification

(i) 10th Pass or equivalent from a recognized Institute or Board with knowledge of English.

(ii) Apprentice Training in the respective Trade OR Mechanic or equivalent with two years regular service in the appropriate Technical Branch of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

NOTE: Educational qualifications are relaxable at the discretion of the Appointing Authority in the case of candidates otherwise well qualified.

Age Limit

Between 18 and 25 years

(a) Relaxable for Government Servants upto 40 years in accordance with instructions or orders issued by Central Government from time to time and further relaxable for 5 years, as in the caste of Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes.

(b) Relaxable to apprentices to the extent of the period for which the apprentice had undergone training.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Selection Process

Candidates applying for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 should know that the recruitment will be carried out by the selection of ex-Naval apprentices (ex-apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) and having age criteria as mentioned under ‘Age Limit’.

Candidates should possess their Apprenticeship Certificate issued by either the National Council of Vocational Training or a Naval Apprentice School depicting marks.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply

(a) Interested candidates can apply online through the Indian Navy website (Join Navy > Ways to Join > Civilian > Tradesman Skilled) or click below the Apply Online link for the post of Tradesman Skilled.

(b) The Online application process have the following steps. Candidates have to complete all the steps for successful submission of application and registration of their candidature.

Step 1: Register online for generating Login ID & Password

Step 2: Login using the Login ID and Password generated in Step 1

Step 3: Fill in the detailed Application Form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents including photo and signature

Step 5: Preview/Print Application

Step 6: Submit the Application

(c) The following certificates are mandatorily required to be uploaded in pdf format and each file size should not exceed 400 KB:

(i) Proof of Date of Birth (Matriculation certificate/ Birth certificate)

(ii) 10th std./SSC Certificate/ Marksheet issued from a recognised Institute or Board.

(iii) DAS certificates to be uploaded by all Optional Trade-01 (OT-01) and Optional Trade-02 (OT-02) batch apprentices of DAS, Mumbai and NCVT Apprenticeship certificate by all other apprentices.

(iv) Proof of Identity (Passport/ Aadhaar/ Driving License/ Govt issued ID)

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply Detailed PDF