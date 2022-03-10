Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Allowances for 1531 Vacancies

Trades Name Job Profile/Roles & Responsibilities

Electrical Fitter Rewinding of all electrical rotary machineries including generators, converters, motors, armatures, transformers etc. Also responsible for repairs in shop floor and in-situ of stators, rotors, armatures, dynamos, igniters, tacho generators DC motors etc.

Electro Plater All electroplating activities in the Yard viz. Hard chrome, nickel, copper, tin, zinc and lead plating. Commissioning and capacity test of different types of low power batteries, loading/unloading of main propulsion batteries of submarines.

Engine Fitter Repair/ overhaul, installation and trials of main propulsion machinery, auxiliary machinery, governors, deck machinery, flight deck machinery etc. Also work on alignment of all types of machinery, underwater valves and fittings, chemical cleaning of machinery parts, reclaiming of worn out machinery parts and extraction and fitting of equipment onboard ships and submarines

Foundry Work on various types of cores, patterns, moulds and fettling operations. Also work on casting operations and rectify defects arising on casts. Work on various furnaces and able to rectify defects occurring during cupola operations.

Pattern Maker Construct and work on patterns. In addition, one has to work on wood working machinery and in foundry.

ICE Fitter Repair/ overhaul, installation, setting to work and trials of main diesel engines, reduction gears and diesel alternators onboard ships and submarines including lowering, foundation preparation, mounts grouping and alignment. Fitment of all auxiliary machinery, fittings and associated systems related to diesel engines onboard ships. Also undertake capital repairs and routines of various types of diesel engines, DAs and reduction gears fitted onboard ships and submarines.

Instrument Fitter Work on control systems of power and electrical systems onboard ships and submarines. Responsible for switchboard control systems, signal conditioning, data acquisition and conversions and measurement of power.

Machinist Usage of special machine tools related to the trade such as automatic lathe, multi-spindle lathe, crank turning lathe etc. Usage of advanced machines such as 3 axis, 5 axis CNC machines, reclamation of worn out components of machinery by metal deposition and other methods, heat treatment of steels, manufacture of special tools, jigs and fixtures and Die making materials and metrology related works.

Millwright Fitter Lathe, milling, boring, drilling and grinding operations. Repair and overhaul of machines, installation and erection of foundation of machines

Painter Application of underwater anti corrosive paints, anti-fouling paints, boot topping and all types of primers and various types of paints and colour schemes onboard ships and submarines. Surface preparation by sand blasting, grit/ shot blasting, vacuum blasting etc. Also to undertake mechanical and optical spacings, standardized lettering schemes, Mechanical Engineering lettering etc.

Plater Plate preparation, priming and marking, riveting work, development of shell plates having curvature in one or two directions, cold and hot bending of steel plates and sections, lifting/handling of a prefabricated panel hull survey, testing of compartments and tanks for water and air tightness, Air pressure test and Citadel trials.

Sheet Metal Worker All types of sheet metal processes undertaken in the Yard, development of shell plates having curvature in one or two directions, cold and hot bending of steel plates and sections, joining of sheet metals riveting, spot welding, soldering, etc., various types of paneling required to be fabricated and fitted onboard ships and submarines, paneling in cold room/cool room and inside GT intakes. Also required to undertake work on various types of ventilation and exhaust systems and trunking arrangements, hangar shutters of ships, perforated strainers, filters, blower impellors, motor casings etc.

Pipe Fitter Manufacture of pipes and associated fittings of various shapes and sizes using different materials and their fitment onboard ships and submarines, chemical cleaning of pipes, annealing, hardening and burning of pipes, hot and cold bending of pipes, gauging and templating of pipes, manufacture and fabrication of various joints and fittings used for completing pipe systems, repair of valves of various sizes and shapes and of various materials, survey, fabrication, testing and inspection of various systems onboard.

Refrigerator & Air Conditioning Overhaul and repairs of different types of air conditioning and refrigeration plants. Undertake pressure test, vacuum test, charging and trial of plants. Testing, maintenance and servicing of Ref & AC Plants excluding electrical side. Calibration and testing of all instrumentation and cut outs/ alarms used on the Plants. Undertake chemical cleaning of coils, condenser shells, ATUs etc. in shop floor. Overhaul sealed unit compressor and domestic refrigeration and A/C machines.

Tailor Servicing and routines on the fabric portion of all lifesaving equipment. Undertake repairs and renewal of buoyancy chamber panels, canopy panels, towing bridle and tightening strap. Execution of detailed test procedure on completion of every repair and servicing job of life saving equipment and packing of all type of life rafts as per SOLAS regulations.

Welder Welding, brazing, soldering, metallizing onboard ships and submarines. Undertake different types of welding like MIG, TIG, metal arc, submerged arc, ultrasonic etc. onboard vessels, welding of joints and rectify defects in welding. Further, also undertake cutting of plates, sheets and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals onboard ships and in the shop floor utilising oxy-acetylene, LPG, plasma and ultra-high pressure water cutting by the use of automatic and semi-automatic procedures and non-destructive testing of weld joints by the use of various methods.

Radar Fitter Repair, maintenance, installation and setting to work and trials of all radar systems, transmitters, antennas, displays etc. fitted onboard ships and submarines.

Radio Fitter Repair, maintenance, installation, setting to work and trials of all communication systems fitted onboard ships and submarines.

Rigger Work with rigging material whilst docking/ undocking of vessels, berthing and warping of ships. Also undertake load testing and load calculations for rigging material, repair and maintenance of Fenders, Hurricane hawsers, Capstans, Masts, Arrester wires, Pulleys, blocks and tackles etc. in addition to undertaking erection and maintenance of all staging equipment including Pipe scaffolding, Quick scaffolding, Trestles etc.

Shipwright Operation of caissons, dock gates etc., laying wooden docks, deck planking, repair and erection of keel blocks, cradles, shoring, cribbing and other structures used for supporting ships in dry docks, lamination and bending of wood for fabrication of large sections, manufacture of catamarans, rafts, floats, pontoons, masts, spares, ladders etc. and work on wood working machines and portable tools. Also repair hull of all types of GRP boats, collar plates, and associated fittings and carry out leak checks.

Blacksmith Survey and repairs of anchor and chain cable, load testing of chain cables, heat treatment of various fittings and accessories associated with anchor and anchor chain cables, examination & test of wrought iron chain cable and forged steel chain cable, carry out maintenance routines of chain testing machine and work with various types of furnaces.

Boiler Maker Removal and refitting of boilers, super heaters and economisers and associated fittings onboard ships. Undertaking of boiler expansion arrangements, refractory brickwork, welding of boiler pressure parts, bending and setting of tubes as per templates, fabrication and working with jigs and fixtures, hot insulation used for boilers fittings and equipment and maintenance of registers and records.

Civil Works Maintenance of buildings, roads, gardens, fountains, jetties, docks and wharves in the Yard. Also to undertake collection and disposal of dry/ wet garbage and debris and maintenance of sewage system of the Yard.

Computer Fitter Undertake repairs of PCB integrated circuits, modules and whole assemblies, control and stabilisation systems of weapons and their associated systems and coding. Repair, calibration and refitting of various instruments, actuators, relays, switches, timer circuits, sensors, PCBs etc. and installation, setting to work and trials of control system of weapon equipment onboard ships and submarines.

Electronic Fitter Undertake repairs of PCB integrated circuits, modules and whole assemblies, control and stabilisation systems of weapons and their associated systems. Repair, calibration and refitting of various instruments, actuators, relays, switches, timer circuits, sensors, PCBs etc. Armament alignment and installation, setting to work and trials of control system of weapon equipment onboard ships and submarines.

Gyro Fitter Repairs, maintenance, installation and trials of gyro, ring laser gyros, Fibre optic gyros and magnetic compass onboard ships and submarines. Also responsible for installation and commissioning of new generation navigation equipment onboard ships and submarines.

Machinery Control Fitter Repair/ overhaul, installation and setting to work and trials of control systems of steam propulsion plants, boiler combustion control system, diesel main engine and DA control systems, steering and stabiliser control systems, winch control systems, lub oil and fuel tank level control systems etc. Repair and refit control equipment used in hydraulic, pneumatic and electric control systems. Repair, calibration and refitting of various instruments, actuators, relays, switches, timer circuits, sensors, PCBs etc.

Sonar Fitter Repair, maintenance, installation, setting to work and trials of all sonars, logs, echo sounders, underwater telephones and other systems including their PCBs and modules onboard ships and submarines. Also responsible for repairs and overhaul of all underwater systems, associated hull-outfits, winches, towed arrays.

Weapon Fitter Repair, maintenance, setting to work and trials of light gun mountings, launchers, torpedo tubes and mine laying equipment of ships and submarines. Installation of new gun mountings and launchers onboard ships and submarines.

Hot Insulator Lagging of main steam pipes, manifolds, bellows, spring pipes, bends and exhaust pipes of DGs onboard ships and submarines. Also lagging/ relagging of various pumps, valves, exhaust lines, turbines etc. and usage of templates for lagging purpose.

Ship Fitter Undertake repair, overhaul and maintenance of ships and submarine services relating to Fresh water, sanitary, pump, flooding and draining arrangements and other fitted systems. Also to repair rod gearing and various types of valves used in systems and service various doors, hatches, scuttles, manholes, ventilation flaps and other associated arrangements. Undertake repairs of various appliances like gantry, davits, derricks etc. used in ships and submarines, aircraft lifts, telescopic and rolling shutters and dome operating mechanisms and their associated systems.

GT Fitter Installation of gas turbines, reduction gears and Gas Turbine generators (GTGs) onboard ships including lowering, foundation preparation, mounts grouping and alignment. Fitment of all GT auxiliary machinery, fittings and associated systems onboard ships. Undertake Setting to work and various trials of GTs and GTGs. Also undertake capital repairs and routines of GTs, Reduction gears and GTGs.