Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from 21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release Date
|
16th February 2022
|
Online Application Registration Start Date
|
22nd February 2022
|
Online Application Registration End Date
|
22nd March 2022
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
To be announced
|
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam
|
To be announced
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Latest Exam Pattern
All eligible candidates selected after the screening of applications and shortlisting of applications will have to appear for the written examination. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will consist of objective type questions based on the essential qualification as mentioned under the ‘Educational Qualifications’ i.e. matriculation level. The test would be bilingual (English & Hindi) only (except for General English).
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
10
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
10
|
General English
|
10
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade
|
50
|
Total
|
100
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
This section would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types:
Analogies
Similarities and Differences
Space Visualization
Problems solving
Analysis
Judgment
Decision Making
Visual Memory
Discriminating Observation
Relation Concepts
Verbal and Figure Classification
Arithmetical Number Series
Non-verbal Serie
Abstract Ideas
Symbols and their Relationship
Arithmetical Computation and other Analytical Functions
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
This section would include questions on problems relating to:
Number System
Computation of Whole Numbers
Decimals & Fractions
Relationships between numbers
Fundamental Arithmetical Operations
Percentage
Ratio and Proportions
Averages
Profit & Loss, Interest
Discount
Time & Distance
Ratio & Time
Time & Work
|
General English
|
In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English language, this section would include questions relating to:
Vocabulary
Grammar
Sentence Structure
Synonyms & Antonyms and their correct usage
|
General Awareness
|
Questions related to India and its Neighbouring Countries especially pertaining to:
Sports
History
Culture
Geography
Economics Scene
General Policy
Indian Constitution
Scientific Research
NOTE: These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.
|
Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade
|
This section would include trade-related questions as per Apprentice School/ NCVT syllabus.
