Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from 21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event Date Notification Release Date 16th February 2022 Online Application Registration Start Date 22nd February 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 22nd March 2022 Admit Card Release Date To be announced Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Latest Exam Pattern

All eligible candidates selected after the screening of applications and shortlisting of applications will have to appear for the written examination. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will consist of objective type questions based on the essential qualification as mentioned under the ‘Educational Qualifications’ i.e. matriculation level. The test would be bilingual (English & Hindi) only (except for General English).

Subject Maximum Marks General Intelligence and Reasoning 10 Numerical Aptitude 10 General English 10 General Awareness 20 Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade 50 Total 100

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus

Subject Topics General Intelligence and Reasoning This section would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types: Analogies Similarities and Differences Space Visualization Problems solving Analysis Judgment Decision Making Visual Memory Discriminating Observation Relation Concepts Verbal and Figure Classification Arithmetical Number Series Non-verbal Serie Abstract Ideas Symbols and their Relationship Arithmetical Computation and other Analytical Functions Numerical Aptitude This section would include questions on problems relating to: Number System Computation of Whole Numbers Decimals & Fractions Relationships between numbers Fundamental Arithmetical Operations Percentage Ratio and Proportions Averages Profit & Loss, Interest Discount Time & Distance Ratio & Time Time & Work General English In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English language, this section would include questions relating to: Vocabulary Grammar Sentence Structure Synonyms & Antonyms and their correct usage General Awareness Questions related to India and its Neighbouring Countries especially pertaining to: Sports History Culture Geography Economics Scene General Policy Indian Constitution Scientific Research NOTE: These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade This section would include trade-related questions as per Apprentice School/ NCVT syllabus.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply Detailed PDF