JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Registration Open. Check Indian Navy Tradesman Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Tradesman Skilled Group ‘C’ Vacancies.

Created On: Mar 10, 2022 12:38 IST
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022: The Indian Navy is inviting applications from eligible ex-Naval Apprentices (ex-Apprentices of Dockyard Apprentice Schools of Indian Navy) to apply for the post of Tradesman Skilled. Interested candidates can apply online from 21st February 2022 to 20th March 2022. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 will fill up 1531 Tradesman Skilled `GROUP C` vacancies wherein selected candidates will have to serve in the units under the administrative control of (a) Headquarters, Western Naval Command, Mumbai, (b) Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Vishakhapatnam, and (c) Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. In this article, we have shared the Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

Notification Release Date

16th February 2022

Online Application Registration Start Date

22nd February 2022

Online Application Registration End Date

22nd March 2022

Admit Card Release Date

To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Exam

To be announced

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Latest Exam Pattern

All eligible candidates selected after the screening of applications and shortlisting of applications will have to appear for the written examination. The Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam will consist of objective type questions based on the essential qualification as mentioned under the ‘Educational Qualifications’ i.e. matriculation level. The test would be bilingual (English & Hindi) only (except for General English).

Subject

Maximum Marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning

10

Numerical Aptitude

10

General English

10

General Awareness

20

Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade

50

Total 

100

 

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Related Links
Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Eligibility, Selection Process Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Job Profiles, PayScale, Allowances

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus

Subject

Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning

This section would include questions of both verbal and non-verbal types:

Analogies

Similarities and Differences

Space Visualization

Problems solving

Analysis

Judgment

Decision Making

Visual Memory

Discriminating Observation

Relation Concepts

Verbal and Figure Classification

Arithmetical Number Series

Non-verbal Serie

Abstract Ideas

Symbols and their Relationship

Arithmetical Computation and other Analytical Functions

Numerical Aptitude

This section would include questions on problems relating to:

Number System

Computation of Whole Numbers

Decimals & Fractions

Relationships between numbers

Fundamental Arithmetical Operations

Percentage

Ratio and Proportions

Averages

Profit & Loss, Interest

Discount

Time & Distance

Ratio & Time

Time & Work

General English

In addition to the testing of candidates' understanding of the English language, this section would include questions relating to:

Vocabulary

Grammar

Sentence Structure

Synonyms & Antonyms and their correct usage

General Awareness

Questions related to India and its Neighbouring Countries especially pertaining to:

Sports

History

Culture

Geography

Economics Scene

General Policy

Indian Constitution

Scientific Research

NOTE: These questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline.

Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade

This section would include trade-related questions as per Apprentice School/ NCVT syllabus.

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Apply Online

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 How to Apply Detailed PDF

FAQ

Q1 What is the syllabus of Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Read our Article Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for 1531 Vacancies for detailed Syllabus (Section-wise and topics).

Q2 What sections in the written exam for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Written Exam Sections: General Intelligence & Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, General English, General Awareness, and Syllabus as per training imparted at Apprentice School/ as per NCVT in relevant Trade.

Q3 What is the selection process for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Selection Process includes Selection Of Ex-Naval Apprentices (Ex-Apprentices Of Dockyard Apprentice Schools Of Indian Navy).

Q4 How many vacancies are there in Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Vacancies: A Total Of 1531 Tradesman Skilled ‘Group C’ Vacancies Across Different Categories.

Q5 What is the last date to apply for Indian Navy Tradesman 2022?

Indian Navy Tradesman 2022 Last Date To Apply Is 22nd March 2022.

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.