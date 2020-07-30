Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21: New Vacancies Notified for Junior Technical Assistant & Other Posts, Download RRB/RRC Notification Here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21: In India, Railway Jobs in India is one of the most appreciated and demanded jobs. Every year, Ministry of Railway announces lakhs of vacancies for various posts such as Locomotor Driver, Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC Posts), Station Master (ASM), Ticket Collector (TC), Gangman, Various Group D Posts, ITI, Apprentice,Paramedical, Medical Officer, Specialists and Others.

The recruitment is being done under various zones such of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). 10th Passed Candidates, 12th Passed Candidates, Graduates Candidates etc. are eligible to apply for RRB/RRC Recruitment 2020.

Government Job seekers make it a point to secure a railway job that comes with a great salary package along with some lucrative allowances. In this article, the jobs seekers can find the all latest railway jobs published by ministry of railways time to time through the table given below. They can check the eligibility, selection process, vacancy details, application link and other through Indian

Indian Railway Notification PDF Link.

Railway Zone Name of the Post Last Date of Application Download Indian Railway Notification Western Railway Junior Technical Assistant - 41 Posts 22 August 2020 Western Railway Recruitment Notification

About Railway Jobs:

Indian Railway world’s largest Rail Network has attracted scores of youth with its lucrative job profiles and a list of perquisites only railway employees can avail. Various regional units of Indian Railway’s has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts such as Group C, Group D, This year, Railway Recruitment Board of the country showered the young Indians with some great Railway job opportunities across the country.

There are a total of 17 RRB/RRC zones such as Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), East Coast Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), North Western Railway (NWR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Northern RailwayS (NR), South Central Railway (SCR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway (SER), South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway (SR), West Central Railway(WCR) and Western Railway (WR).

The applicants can also visit the following zonal websites for RRB Latest Jobs 2020-21: