Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21: New Vacancies Notified for Junior Technical Assistant & Other Posts, Download RRB/RRC Notification Here

Railway Jobs in India is one of the most appreciated and demanded jobs.  In this article, the jobs seekers can find the all latest railway jobs published by ministry of railways time to time through the table given below. 

Jul 30, 2020 19:52 IST
Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21
Indian Railway Recruitment 2020-21: In India, Railway Jobs in India is one of the most appreciated and demanded jobs. Every year, Ministry of Railway announces lakhs of vacancies for various posts such as Locomotor Driver, Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC Posts), Station Master (ASM), Ticket Collector (TC),  Gangman, Various Group D Posts, ITI, Apprentice,Paramedical, Medical Officer, Specialists and Others.

The recruitment is being done under various zones such of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). 10th Passed Candidates, 12th Passed Candidates, Graduates Candidates etc. are eligible to apply for RRB/RRC Recruitment 2020.

Government Job seekers make it a point to secure a railway job that comes with a great salary package along with some lucrative allowances. In this article, the jobs seekers can find the all latest railway jobs published by ministry of railways time to time through the table given below. They can check the eligibility, selection process, vacancy details, application link and other through Indian

Indian Railway Notification PDF Link.

Railway Zone

Name of the Post

Last Date of Application

Download Indian Railway Notification

Western Railway

Junior Technical Assistant - 41 Posts

22 August 2020

Western Railway Recruitment Notification

 

About Railway Jobs:

Indian Railway world’s largest Rail Network has attracted scores of youth with its lucrative job profiles and a list of perquisites only railway employees can avail. Various regional units of Indian Railway’s has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts such as Group C, Group D, This year, Railway Recruitment Board of the country showered the young Indians with some great Railway job opportunities across the country.

There are a total of 17 RRB/RRC zones such as Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), East Coast Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), North Western Railway (NWR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Northern RailwayS (NR), South Central Railway (SCR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway (SER), South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway (SR), West Central Railway(WCR) and Western Railway (WR).

The applicants can also visit the following zonal websites for RRB Latest Jobs 2020-21:

RRB

Website

RRB Ahmedabad

www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer

www.rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad

www.rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore

www.rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal

www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneswar

www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur

www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh

www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai

www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur

www.rrbgkp.gov.in

 RRB Guwahati

www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata

www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda

www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai

www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur

www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna

www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi

www.rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad

www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Siliguri

www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram

www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

FAQ

What all jobs are available under Indian Railways ?

Every year, Ministry of Railway announces lakhs of vacancies for various posts such as Locomotor Driver, Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC Posts), Station Master (ASM), Ticket Collector (TC),  Gangman, Various Group D Posts, ITI, Apprentice,Paramedical, Medical Officer, Specialists and Others.

Who can apply for Indian Raiways Jobs ?

10th Passed Candidates, 12th Passed Candidates, Graduates Candidates, ITI etc. are eligible to apply for RRB/RRC Recruitment 2020.

How many zones are available in Indian Railways ?

There are a total of 17 RRB/RRC zones such as Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), East Coast Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), North Western Railway (NWR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Northern RailwayS (NR), South Central Railway (SCR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway (SER), South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway (SR), West Central Railway(WCR) and Western Railway (WR).

Where I can find the Latest Indian Railway Jobs Update ?

The candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways or Jagran Josh for Latest Indian Railways Jobs 2020-21.

