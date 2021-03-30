Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 for 370 JE, Technician & Helper Posts, Download Application Form @ nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Northeast Frontier Railway has released a notification for recruitment to the post of JE, Technician & Helper in TRD wing of Electrical Department. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021.

A total of 370 Vacancies will be recruited in Zonal Railways for serving in the TRD wing of the Electrical Department. Check application form, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2021

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

JE/TRD - 20 Posts

Technician -3/TRD - 150 Posts

Helper/TRD - 200 Posts

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Check the official notification PDF for more details.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Technical qualification and experience.

Download Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, latest by 30 Apr 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

