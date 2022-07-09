IOCL Recruitment 2022 for Junior Operator Posts Across India, Apply Online @iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has invited online application for the 39 Junior Operator Posts on its official website. Check IOCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL)has published notification in the Employment News (09-15) July 2022 for 39 Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I posts. These posts are available for the regions including Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 29 July 2022 at 22:00 hrs.

Notification Details for IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 :

Advt. No. IOCL/MKTG/SR/REC/2022

Important Dates for IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification: :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 29 July 2022 at 22:00 hrs.

Tentative Date of Written Test : 21 August 2022

Vacancy Details for IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Post Code-101 ) Telangana: 05

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Post Code-102) Karnataka: 06

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I (Post Code-103) Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: 28

Eligibility Criteria for IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Junior Operator (Aviation) Gr. I : Higher Secondary (Class XII) with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% incase of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority.

Selection Process

The selection methodology will comprise of Written Test and Skill Proficiency Physical Test (Driving Test) which will be of qualifying nature.The written test will assess the

candidates on the following parameters: -

Generic aptitude including quantitative aptitude-No. of Questions:40

Reasoning abilities -No. of Questions:40

Basic English Language skills-No. of Questions:20



IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for IOCL Junior Operator Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website on or before 29 July 2022@ 22:00 hrs.